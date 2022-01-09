How to simulate the hiring of Caixa Tem Credit? It is very fast!

According to data from central bank, the search for loans increased by 16% in 2021. Due to this demand, Caixa Tem sought to bring alternatives to low-income people who have difficulties applying for credit.

Therefore, it is now possible to take out loans on the Caixa Tem platform. The application, which was initially used only for Disbursements for Emergency Assistance, is specializing in banking services to meet the needs of its customers.

You’ll probably like it too:

Cash Loan Up to R$1,000 has been released to a new group

Caixa Tem allows you to anticipate withdrawals-birthday of the FGTS through the application

How to unlock the Caixa Tem app via WhatsApp?

Loan amounts range from R$300 to R$1,000 and have a rate of 3.99% per month. Therefore, it is necessary to analyze the circumstances before contracting the service. So, check out below how to simulate the contracting of Caixa Tem credit.

Step by step to simulate taking out a Caixa Tem loan

With the simulation, you can choose the amount of the installments and even the maximum payment time. Check out:

Access the Caixa Tem app; Select the option “Crédito Caixa Tem”; Then, indicate the amount you want to contract, set the due date and how many installments you want to pay.

Ready! Check if the conditions are favorable for you and take out your Caixa Tem loan.

Discover the Caixa Tem credit card

In addition, Caixa Tem launched a credit card service for people with difficult access to credit. The feature gives you up to 40 days to pay, has no annual fee, and offers all the benefits of Vai de Visa.

To hire a credit card, simply access the app, go to “Credit card”, click on “I want my Caixa Tem card”, fill in your details and email to receive future invoices and, after confirming the registration, create your own password as directed.

It is noteworthy that the card request is subject to credit analysis. If not approved, you can try again within 60 days.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: aof3061 / shutterstock.com / Art – Your Digital Credit