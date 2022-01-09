how to use the fund’s money to buy a home

The Guarantee Fund for Length of Service (FGTS) as the name implies is a guarantee for workers with a formal contract that may be dismissed without just cause. But, it is possible to use this money to make a dream come true, which is to buy a home. See how.

Read more: Myth or truth: 40% FGTS fine will be extinguished in 2022?

This is one of the few ways to guarantee access to money. And this can be the way out for those who want to get out of rent and make a good contribution in the purchase of their own home.

Own home with FGTS

The federal government’s housing programs also facilitate access, as is the case of Casa Verde and Amarela. Other initiatives also help people who are public servants or workers earning up to three minimum wages to acquire their own home.

But, FGTS is still the most used form of access by Brazilians. So much so that the expectation is that in 2022 more people will use the FGTS money to get out of rent. Also, if you already have a loan, you can also use the fund to pay off some installments. In other words, reduce benefits.

Thus, it is necessary to have at least three consecutive years of formal contract. Another observation is that it is not necessary for these three years to be in the same company.

Another requirement is that the person does not have any other financing in their name. And also that you don’t have any other property in the same city where you intend to use the FGTS to buy your own home.

These rules try to ensure that the fund has a destination that is advantageous to the workers. The property’s value can be up to R$1.5 million.

To use the FGTS it is necessary to present personal documents, as well as the FGTS Account Statement and also the work card.