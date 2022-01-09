“I am not a virus”

Photo: Getty Images.

“My name is Kovid and I’m not a Virus,” says Kovid Kapoor, 31, on his Twitter profile;

The Indian is the head of a travel agency and hopes his name will bring publicity to the business;

For Kovid Kapoor, going abroad will be fun from now on.

Through the internet it is possible to come across curious names of people. However, imagine having a similar name to the virus that currently plagues humanity. That’s what happened to Kovid Kapoor, an Indian businessman who has the following quote on Twitter: “My name is Kovid and I’m not a Virus”.

The 31-year-old is the head of a growing travel agency. This week, Kapoor traveled abroad for the first time since the pandemic began and says the name has entertained many people.

The businessman claims, through a post on Twitter that he has already received 40,000 likes, that his future trips abroad will be “fun”.

According to him, even though the name was used to start conversations in meetings, it also brought problems in routine situations, such as ordering coffee at Starbucks, where the customer is called by name.

The businessman says he hopes that the repercussion will generate publicity for the agency, which is currently experiencing difficulties due to the pandemic.

In Hindu and Sanskrit, ‘Kovid’, which is a rare name in India, means “scholar” or “learned person”.

The information is from the newspaper O Povo.