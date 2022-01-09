‘I get fame and don’t even lie in bed’, says Mariana Rios about alleged kiss in Monteleone | Column Fabia Oliveira

This Friday morning (7), the rumor began to circulate about Mariana Rios supposedly having exchanged kisses with actor Bruno Monteleone, ex-boyfriend of Sasha Meneghel, during a party in Fernando de Noronha. Well then. After the buzz took over social networks, the actress decided to speak up and denied the information.

“I’m not much for talking about my personal life, but now I felt a certain need, because now it’s bothering me a little. For some time now my name has been coming out saying ‘Mariana is leaving’, ‘Mariana was seen kissing’… There isn’t a photo, a test and every hour they put me with a different person”, she began.

Then Mariana said that at the moment she is more single than ever. “I haven’t been with anyone in a long time. I’m taking a trip with a bunch of friends. I went to a party, danced forró with more than 20 people, all my friends, and suddenly we can’t even do that, because if you dance, it means that you’ve already kissed the person?”, he complained.

“It’s really annoying, because sometimes there’s a story related to someone who is suddenly with someone else and I’m in the middle of this mess. Stop Please. Just stop! Wow, I keep getting the fame and I don’t even lie in bed”, concluded the actress.