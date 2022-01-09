Ibrahimovic scores, Milan defeats Venezia and takes the lead of the Italian Championship for now | italian football

Milan beat Venezia 3-0 on Sunday at Pierluigi Penzo stadium. Game valid for the 21st round of the Italian Championship. With this result, Stefano Pioli’s team reached 48 points and provisionally assumed the leadership of the competition — rival Inter Milan (46) faces Lazio later.

Milan opened the scoring after two minutes of play. Forward Rafael Leão made a good play on the left flank, reached the end line and crossed low to the middle of the small area. Center forward Ibrahimovic completed the goal practically on the line.

This was the 80th different opponent against whom the Swede has scored in his career to date in the top five leagues in Europe. Since 2000, he is the second player to reach that mark. The first? Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic has eight goals in 13 games in the current Italian league.

Ibrahimovic celebrates Milan's goal against Venezia in the Italian Championship

Milan closed the first half with a good performance and six submissions in the opposing goal. The yield remained high in the second half.

About three minutes into the final stage, the second goal was scored. After another assist from Rafael Leão, left-back Theo Hernández progressed and kicked hard with his left leg.

Captain today, the French player was the highlight of the match and scored once again, at 13 minutes. He started the play that resulted in defender Svoboda being sent off for a hand on the ball and converted the penalty kick.

Due to recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in the squads of Serie A clubs, five Italian Premier League matches have been postponed. Milan now have two more games than Inter Milan (21 to 19), which will face Lazio this Sunday.