‘Idiots’ Canadian Prime Minister Says About Airplane Party – Prisma

Irresponsible and inconsequential attitude. That’s what most Canadians have to say about the party in the heights that has received criticism from many quarters.

A group of selfie-obsessed passengers who filmed their party out of control aboard a charter flight from Montreal to Mexico face an uphill battle to get home as three airlines have refused to take them back to Canada.

Some of the rebels and unmasked who flew Dec. 30 on a Sunwing Airlines charter flight to Cancun also tested positive for Covid-19, including Rebecca St-Pierre, a 19-year-old Quebec student who told The Canadian Press that she is isolated in Tulum.

The video of the noisy crowd on air — which included social media influencers and a few reality TV stars — went viral, and showed the group dancing in the hallways, vaporizing, using the sound system and holding a bottle of Gray Goose vodka.

According to a New York Post report, Sunwing first canceled the group’s return flight to Canada scheduled for Wednesday (5).

Then Air Transat and Air Canada also said they would refuse to carry passengers.

The group was attacked on Wednesday (5) by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called its members “idiots” and “barbarians”.

A day earlier, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino issued a joint statement saying they had instructed their departments to investigate the turbulent flight.

Sunwing has also launched an internal investigation.

Passengers can face fines of up to $5,000 for each individual offense if found to be offenders.

Many of the unruly passengers are social media influencers and reality TV stars.

Trip organizer James William Awad, who operates 111 Private Club, reacted to the group’s antics in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Awad said the controversy stemmed from a “simple party”.

But he added: “I’m going to take a moment to sit down and rethink everything. Especially how I can make things better next time.”

St-Pierre, who won the free trip in an Instagram contest, said he wasn’t sure where Awad or others in the group were on Wednesday (5). She estimated that about 30 other people in the group also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The organizer [da viagem] just left everyone. I don’t know who is still here. All flights were cancelled,” St-Pierre told The Canadian Press.

“I was looking forward to a relaxing week where I would be careful,” she said. “But this is an expensive trip to something that should be free.”