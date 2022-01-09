‘I’m a fan’ · TV News

Protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, Cauã Reymond faced a thorny mission when the humble Christian stole the life of the rich Renato and ended up assuming a new identity – the plot was even compared to the Mexican A Usurpadora (1998). The heartthrob said that, if he could, he would change places with Barack Obama, former president of the United States.

“I feel pretty good in my own skin. But I think I would like to experience Obama’s place as president of the United States. I’m such a fan of his, that I wanted to understand what that very difficult day-to-day was like,” explained the actor.

Reymond also told about the process of living the characters in Lícia Manzo’s novel. “When I accepted, I knew it would be a challenge, but not this big. Making twins as protagonists of a nine o’clock soap opera is already a great responsibility. Along with a pandemic and the difficulties arising from it, it was even greater,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

“This is, indeed, the most difficult job I’ve ever faced. Before leaving Globo, Silvio de Abreu called me: ‘Cauã, I think you’ve closed some cycles in your career, it’s time to face a job of this size. that you’re already cast in another plot, but I even talked internally and said that I think this other character is better for you. Now, it’s in your hand’. And he sent me Lícia’s text”, reported the artist.

“I read it and said yes at the time. In fact, I didn’t even need to read it, because my career has always been very well taken care of by Silvio and Mônica Albuquerque. Both have always provided me with good challenges,” added Cauã.

“In the first week, it was like I was doing a whole series. There was Christian, who came from Goiás and needed to lose his accent in the same chapter because he had been living in Rio for ten years. There was Renato young and returning from Europe , after running over someone. And there was Christian who took his brother’s place,” he said.

Usually, the protagonist is the one who speaks the most on stage. In my case, I don’t talk as much, but I have to react to what others say. React and pretend. I was very well directed by Maurício Farias and André Câmara, who had the intelligence to present this thriller. Dude, it was a hell of a challenge!

The actor, however, is not as ambitious as the character in Um Lugar ao Sol. My mother went through many financial difficulties, my grandmother was employed, had a physical disability, she adopted my mother alone. My paternal grandparents, on the other hand, allowed me to study in legal schools, they were essential in my upbringing.”

“I wouldn’t have achieved much of what I have and am if it weren’t for them. Nowadays, I invent new goals. I put all my restlessness into work. I’m always looking for new goals, but within an ethical place, with meritocracy. Accepting that life sometimes isn’t fair,” he blurted out.

Reymond is now also dedicated to another career besides acting: “I’m restless. As I can’t contain my creativity as an actor, I became a producer too. Still, I remain within the territory I love, which is the audiovisual”.

“Now, I’m developing a series for Globoplay called Mata-mata, about the backstage of football. I’m inspired by stories. When someone wants to tell me something, I ask them to speak the miracle and not say the saint’s name. what interests me is how it happened, the dramaturgy. Not the gossip. Analysis is synonymous with freedom (laughs)”, said the leading man.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas.