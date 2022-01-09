Impulso Tec remunerates students at R$2250 per month, has vacancies open

Impulso Tec opens 200 vacancies for courses in the technology area with the possibility of hiring (Archive/EBC)

The Impulso Tec technology training program opened enrollment for 200 vacancies in 2022. In partnership with Descomplica and K2 Brasil, the program offers a free course in the technology area. In addition, students receive a monthly fee of R$ 2250 to guarantee full dedication of 8 hours a day. The course is 6 months long and focuses on SysOps and JavaScript programming.

Of the 200 places offered, 150 will be made available by Descomplica, which will provide an intensive 3-month period to prepare these candidates for the practical phase. At the end of the training, students will undergo a 3-month technical residency at partner companies of Impulso Tec, Itaú-Unibanco or Accenture, with the possibility of being hired.

The student will be able to follow two learning paths in the course. The first class will develop the Javascript area, with 12 subjects, 2 projects and 480 hours of content. The second group will have 14 subjects, 2 projects, 480 hours of content and will be focused on Sysops.

There is no need for knowledge in the field of technology or a preliminary course. The candidate must only be over 18 years old, have no employment relationship and reside in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Recife, São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the R$2250 aid, the student will also receive meal vouchers, life insurance, dental medical assistance and help with the cost of the home office.

Selective process

The selection process is divided into 5 steps: registration; personality test; Portuguese test; test of logic and technical skills and group dynamics. Enrollments are made on the Impulso Tec website.

The registration and testing phase runs until January 30th. From January 24th to February 11th the candidate can be called to the group dynamic. The selection result is expected to come out after February 15th.

The selected candidate will take one of the two available tracks. Thus, the contract will be signed in the CLT parameters. After the period of training and immersion in the project, he will do the technical residency, will undergo an evaluation and can be hired at the end of 6 months.

Tech impulse

Impulso Tec is a program, the result of a partnership between Accenture, Itaú-Unibanco and AWS, with the purpose of professionalizing people for the technology market through education and practical learning. To enable full dedication, professionalization is remunerated, ensuring that the candidate has the time and resources to dedicate himself to this experience.