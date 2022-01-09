In a private ‘museum’, Fábio writes stories thanking Cruzeiro’s fans

The goalkeeper Fábio, who announced the termination with Cruzeiro during the week, wrote stories this Saturday (8) on social networks thanking the fans and showing the new decoration of his house, with trophies and shirts used during the more than 20 years of career.

In the new garage, the goalkeeper, who spent 17 seasons at Cruzeiro, framed shirts like his father, Docão, who was goalkeeper for an amateur team in Nobres-MT, Fábio’s hometown.

The Cruzeiro idol also showed the shirts he wore for União Bandeirantes-PR, the first team he played; Vasco, where he was champion of the João Havelange Cup, in 2000; of the Brazilian team; and, of course, the celestial team.

“Here is the story with Cruzeirão. The shirts that I was champion of, I lifted the trophy. 2013, 2014. Copa do Brasil 2000, first title”, says the goalkeeper, showing his uniforms.

In addition to the shirts, Fábio also put on shelves prizes he won as a player, individually, and miniatures of trophies won throughout his career, including the two Brazilian titles (2013 and 2014) and the three Copa do Brasil (2000, 2017 and 2018) .

The goalkeeper also sent a message to Cruzeiro fans: “Just be grateful that God has done in these 18 years. Thank you for having participated with you in this wonderful story”, he said, in the videos.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.