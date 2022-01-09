In a statement, the head of Anvisa demands Bolsonaro’s retraction after talking about childhood vaccine

Antonio Barra Torres challenges the president to present evidence or publicly apologize after insinuating the agency’s alleged “interest” in approving the immunization of children against covid-19. The president and director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, disclosed a note this Saturday (01/08) demanding a public retraction from President Jair Bolsonaro on insinuations that the governor made against Anvisa.

The reaction of the head of the regulatory agency comes two days after Bolsonaro raised suspicions about the board of the agency, when he complained about Anvisa’s approval for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19.

During an interview with a radio station, Bolsonaro questioned what would be Anvisa’s “interest” in approving childhood vaccination against coronavirus.

In the statement issued by his office, Barra Torres challenges Bolsonaro to file a complaint, if he has data to support his suspicions.

“Don’t waste time or prevaricate”

“If you have information that raises the slightest indication of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determining an immediate police investigation on me, in fact, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, whom I am proud to be a part of”, says the text.

The head of Anvisa demands a retraction if the president does not have evidence against him. “If you do not have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, withdraw,” demanded the retired Navy officer, appointed by Bolsonaro himself to the position.

“We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead. Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite”, he concludes…

The authorization to vaccinate children against covid-19 prompted a series of criticisms by the president and government actions aimed at delaying the start of immunization in children under 12 years of age.

In December, Bolsonaro advised the Ministry of Health to adopt the charging of medical prescriptions and to promote a public consultation on the matter.

Only last Wednesday the folder included childhood immunization in its immunization plan, amid pressure from public opinion and experts.

md (EFE, ots)

