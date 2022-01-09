In crisis, SBT moves to touch Record and flee from the fight against Band· Notícias da TV

SBT has difficult missions in 2022: return to compete with Record for the vice-leadership in a competitive way throughout the day, something that didn’t happen during the pandemic, and to rule out the chance of being threatened by the Band in the confrontation for third place. For this, Silvio Santos’ station tries to move and launches a reformulated grid this Monday (10).

The main novelty is SBT Notícias, which will be shown from 12:00 to 14:15 in Greater São Paulo. The new newscast will clash with the General Balance Sheet and Globo’s news schedule, in addition to occupying the same range of sports programs as Band.

Without the tradition of a “lunchtime” news, Silvio Santos’ station tends to suffer to gain an audience in this range. And the question that always hangs in the company is: will there be patience to make the journalistic attraction succeed or can everything be undone in the first month?

Last year, SBT put on an afternoon rerun of First Impact, but the rate plummeted, and the idea was quickly canceled. The official anchor of SBT Notícias will be Darlisson Dutra, who was in the morning with Marcão do Povo and Dudu Camargo – however, he tested positive for Covid-19 and should be replaced in his debut.

Vem Pra Cá will be the biggest loser, as it will no longer air from 9:30 am to 11:00 am to have only half an hour: from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Bom Dia & Cia, which debuts a new pack of drawings, according to the TV news had anticipated, it will become an exclusively morning attraction in the middle of the month of school holidays and will air between 9:30 and 12:00.

Starting this Monday, the children’s attraction will feature episodes of The Tom & Jerry Show, Bakugan, Three Too Many Spies (2001-2014), Teen Titans in Action! and Fast and Furious: Asphalt Spies (2019) as highlights.

In the new program, Casos de Família, Roda a Roda, Gossiping and the afternoon soap operas will continue to air at the same time. See below how the grid looks:

4h – First Impact

9:30 am – Good Morning & Co.

12:00 – SBT News

2:15 pm – Family Cases

3:15 pm – Jequiti Wheel Wheel

3:45 pm – Gossiping

4:30 pm – Come Here

5 pm – Afternoon soap operas

audience crisis

The changes began on Saturday (8), the day SBT records its worst average day rates (from 7 am to midnight). Last year, the network reached only 3.1 points of daily ibope and it was common to have an average of less than 4.0 on that day of the week — by comparison, Record’s worst performance in 2021 was 4.1 points .

Yesterday (8), Lively Saturday showed Superbook, She-Ra, Rainbow High and had a special screening of the animation Sing, Quem Sings Seu Males Amazes (2016) — the film’s sequel was released in theaters on Thursday (6) . In addition, the afternoon series became iCarly (2007-2012), Brilhante Victoria (2010-2013) and Henry Danger (2014-2020).

Sunday, the day SBT usually registers a daily drop of around 6.0 points, will remain intact. Domingo Legal and Eliana, in addition to turning Record into a customer, even bother Globo.

On weekdays, with no major news in daily programming outside sports rights in the last two years, Silvio Santos’ station saw Record move away from the war for audience and lost its leading role at different times, including the most important of them: the noble.

Genesis and A Fazenda 13 gave no chance to reruns of soap operas and the Programa do Ratinho, which created an abyss in the dispute. Now, with Record without an unpublished plot or reality, SBT has returned to grow and bother its rival. The imbalance in the average day still occurs, above all, due to the advantage of Edir Macedo’s station in the afternoon and early evening range.

In the first six days of 2022, Silvio Santos’ company registered 4.7 points of daily roll, against 5.6 for the vice-leader. First place, Globo has 12.9 average day.

From the next 17th, the Band will have Fausto Silva’s program to make the competition even fiercer. The war for audience promises.