In the 2nd acquisition of the year, XP buys Modal and intensifies dispute with banks Por Estadão Conteúdo



In its 2nd acquisition of the year, XP buys Modal and stirs up dispute with banks



Estadão Conteúdo – In a transaction considered to be lightning, the financial giant XP (SA:) (NASDAQ:), owned by Guilherme Benchimol, announced last Friday, 7, the purchase of the Modal (SA:) bank. The negotiation valued the financial institution at a little more than R$ 3 billion – a 50% premium compared to the closing of the stock on Thursday, 6. The operation will be carried out through a share exchange, that is, without cash disbursement. With the approval of the purchase, XP gains more muscle to compete in the market with the big Brazilian banks, in addition to strengthening its own investment platform.

This is XP’s second acquisition in less than a week, after announcing the purchase of a relevant minority stake in Suno, until then one of the few still independent analysis houses in the market. Now, with the purchase of the bank, XP will still have Eleven Financial, purchased by Modal at the beginning of last year. The bank’s shares, which had been depreciated on the Stock Exchange since its IPO last year, rose 50% in yesterday’s trading session.

This acquisition, however, is a step outside the investment world. The focus of the acquisition is on banking products, in which Modal has more experience than XP, a niche in which the financial institution has been working more recently to grow, including the recent launch of credit cards to customers. “Brazil has one of the most concentrated financial sectors in the world and, together, we will be even more competitive in relation to traditional banks”, said the president of XP, Thiago Maffra.

A report signed by Citi corroborates this view. According to the analysis, XP has a strong position in the investment market, but that is not the same when it comes to banking services. “We believe XP is just scratching the surface of the credit, payments, insurance market,” says Citi.

More customers

XP claims that, along with Modal, it will have a total of 3.8 million active customers and a combined one in the last 12 months, until September 2021, of R$ 11.8 billion. The company points out that, today, the five large banks in the country have 457 million banking relationships in total and revenue of R$427 billion. With that, XP once again points out the big banks as the main competitors.

Under the agreement, Modal bank will remain independent and with its operation segregated from XP, despite starting to use its infrastructure and technology. The forecast is for the deal to be concluded within 15 months. Approvals by the Central Bank and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) will be required.

Membership guarantee

THE Credit Suisse (SIX:) (SA:), owner of 16% of Modal, supported the transaction. “We anticipate that this combination of companies will provide us with new opportunities to serve more customers with the tools they need to achieve their financial goals,” said Credit Suisse co-chairs Ivan Monteiro and Marcello Chilov.

The possibility for XP to advance in the purchase of brokerages was opened after Itaú Unibanco (SA:) divested itself of its shareholding in the company, when it distributed its shares to its shareholders (Itausa (SA:), for example, became a major shareholder of XP). This was because, at the time when BC gave the green light for Itaú to buy a 49% stake in XP, it vetoed new purchases through the platform until 2026. The restriction ceased to exist with the departure of Itaú.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.