In the Times of the Emperor: see summary of the chapters between January 10th and 15th

Monday (10) – Chapter 133

Tonico invades Dolores and Nélio’s house. Quinzinho is grateful for Elvira’s help, who fears that Pilar will discover her false illness. Tonico kidnaps Dolores and Mercedes. Nélio and Dolores try to get rid of Borges and Tonico, but the deputy manages to surround them again. Nélio surrenders Tonico, but gives up on ending his life. Tonico throws Nelio off a cliff.

Tuesday (11) – Chapter 134

Dolores despairs, and Tonico threatens Mercedes. Lota has a bad feeling and prays for Nélio. Pilar concludes that Elvira is enacting her illness, and pressures Quinzinho to tell Clemencia and Vitória the truth. Guebo and Justina announce their wedding and ask Candida to celebrate it. Tonico puts Dolores in a mental institution and stays with Mercedes. Ana Néri arrives at the Quinta to report on problems faced by the Brazilian army during the war and offers herself as a volunteer. Pilar announces that she will accompany Ana Néri to the war.

Wednesday (12) – Chapter 135

Pilar is encouraged to work again and be close to Samuel. Zayla discovers that Guebo will marry Justina. Zayla assures Guebo that the two will be together. Pedro suffers from the war, and Teresa tries to calm him down. Dolores asks for help at the asylum, but no one believes her. Lota worries about Nélio. Elvira decides to make a presentation at the casino. Adelaide reads Pilar’s letters to Dolores and discovers the couple’s true situation. Samuel argues with Caxias, who suggests to the engineer that he desert.

Thursday (13) – Chapter 136

Samuel says he will not flee the war. Adelaide discovers the whole story of Nelio and Dolores, and wonders what Tonico did with the two. Olu confronts Pedro. Guebo and Zayla love each other, and the boy is very upset. Vitória announces that Elvira has disappeared. Tonico gets Bernardinho drunk and sends him off to war in Paraguay.

Friday (14) – Chapter 137

Lota and Lupita look for Bernardinho. Olu tells Candida that he will take sides on behalf of his people. Vitória discovers that it was Quinzinho who stole her properties. Lota confronts Tonico and discovers that Bernardinho is on his way to war. Vitória cannot forgive Quinzinho. Guebo tells Zayla that he wants to be by Justina’s side. Pedro presses Tonico over a load of weapons. Quinzinho turns himself in to the police. Bernardinho tells Caxias that he wants to stay in the war. Pilar looks for Samuel.

Saturday (15) – Chapter 138

Pilar and Ana work at the field hospital. Vitória thinks about selling the casino, and Clemência despairs. Gastão offers to take the place of a possible ally of Tonico. Isabel is frustrated when she realizes she is not pregnant. Luísa and Pedro correspond. Celestina finds Nicolau’s forgetfulness strange. Vitória discovers that the casino is in debt and cannot sell it. Samuel advises Bernardinho. Celestina guarantees that she will help Nicolau. Tonic causes Dolores. Tonico visits Mercedes.