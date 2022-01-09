In The Weeknd’s New Album, Fans Find Angelina Jolie’s Dating Clues | celebrities

reproduction The Weeknd sings about intimate moments and movie-star girlfriend on new album; fans relate lyrics to Angelina Jolie

A few months ago, singer The Weeknd and actress Angelina Jolie are photographed together by paparazzi, which has raised suspicions about an alleged relationship between the two. However, it seems that the mystery has ended for some fans after the release of the singer’s new album, “Dawn FM”, last Friday (7). That’s because, apparently, he left some clues that, yes, the two are having a relationship.

The singer would have declared himself or revealed spicy details of his relationship with Jolie in at least two of the new songs. “My new girl, she’s a movie star,” sings The Weeknd on the track “Here We Go” in partnership with rapper Tyler, The Creator.

Later, The Weeknd makes a reference to the movie “Scream” when claiming that it made a woman “scream like Neve Campbell”, an actress who plays Sidney Prescott, the protagonist of the franchise. However, the screams are related to sexual relations between them.

“But when I make her laugh, I swear it cures my depressing thoughts. Because girl, she’s a movie star,” she sings again. “I told myself I would never fall in love, but here we go again,” he says in another verse. The singer has had some troubled relationships with celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

in another song, called “Starry Eyes,” the singer claims he knew someone “only in his dreams, when he was young and lonely in the world. “Now you’re my reality,” he sings.

The singer also appears to have made references to Jolie’s former relationship with actor Brad Pitt. “I want to feel you around, but you’re defeated. Broken, bruised, suffering with a shattered soul. Let me love you as you need to.”

“You haven’t been touched by a man in a long time. Because last time you were so strong,” continues the artist in the song. The end of the Brangelina couple, as they were affectionately called by fans, happened due to the actor’s aggressive behavior towards the actress and the couple’s children, which would have shaken Jolie.