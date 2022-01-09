‘indispensable’, Dani Alves stands out and receives top score from Barça

Barcelona today drew against Granada, away from home, by one to one and wasted the opportunity to assume the third position of the Spanish League for having taken the equalizing goal in the last minute of the game and, the only praised player of Barcelona, ​​was Brazilian Daniel Alves, who was the starting right-back, and gave an assist.

The Sport newspaper classified the Brazilian as “must-have” and gave the player a score of seven, who along with goal scorer Luuk de Jong, was the team’s highest score. Dani Alves, in addition to assisting for the goal, was very solid defensively.

“On his return from a Spanish league match with Barça, he showed that he is capable of playing at the highest level, as he has great tactical intelligence. His physique responds in a spectacular way and allows him to advance down the side as if the years have not had passed. Great assistance for Luuk in Barcelona’s first goal, very relevant defensive actions too,” assessed Sport.

Marca, in turn, was more direct and wrote: “Dani Alves, if he were 75 years old, he would continue to be a starter at this Barça”.

Barcelona didn’t play a great game and Daniel Alves’ teammates, with the exception of De Jong, were mostly below the score of six, with a negative highlight for Ousmane Dembélé, who took four and, in Marca’s assessment, was labeled as “desperate”.

Newspapers criticize Barça after draw ‘unable to play a smooth game’

The Spanish press was scolded by the draw suffered in the last minute by Barcelona and highlighted many of the team’s negative points, stressing how Gavi’s expulsion at the end of the second half changed the game and shook Barcelona.

The most critical publication was that of the newspaper Marca, which classified Barça as “unable to play a smooth game” and called the team “a drama”, highlighting the “offensive deficiency” and “defensive errors, distractions and excesses of relaxation “.

Despite all the criticism, columnists for the newspaper saw a subtle “better game dynamic” in the Catalan team, which remains stagnant in sixth place and sees its biggest rivals, Real Madrid, lead the Spanish Championship with a certain margin.