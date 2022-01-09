Individualism and health risk: young people ‘celebrate’ omicron infection – 08/01/2022

As expected, the omicron variant arrived in Brazil at the turn of the year. To get an idea of ​​the scale of the new wave, a meme that circulated on social media last week said: “If you don’t have a friend with a covid, it’s because you don’t have any friends.” What you couldn’t imagine is that young people would celebrate their test-positive status on social media.

The behavior is, to say the least, unusual when considering that the current situation of the pandemic is already complex and delicate in many cities in Brazil. Despite the variant, according to a series of studies, having a less aggressive profile than the previous ones, the overwhelming volume of new cases can overload health services and make access difficult for those who may need more intensive care. Tests are already lacking in pharmacies and laboratories, hospitals face shortages of professionals and, eventually, the entire system can collapse, as has happened in previous waves.

This week, the first case of death by omicrons was confirmed in Goiás, lighting an important warning sign. In addition to covid, the new influenza outbreak and the simultaneous occurrence of the two infections (fluorone) are causing an even greater increase in cases of respiratory syndrome in the country.

People’s behavior explains current scenario

What explains the current scenario, in addition to the high transmissibility of the variant, the end-of-year meetings and the summer parties, is the behavior pattern of a good part of the population in relation to the pandemic.

As I wrote in two texts in December here on Live well, after successive exposures to information and images about covid, people are less afraid of the infection and, in parallel, are tired of staying at home after almost two years of restriction of social contacts.

Many people chose not to change anything in their club and travel plans. Even with symptoms or even positive tests, a number of tourists decided to go ahead, as shown, for example, by a report in Folha de S.Paulo. Without new restrictions and controls on buses and planes, the virus is spreading very easily and, at this rate, the situation could get even more dramatic from today until after Carnival.

Glamorization of the positive test

As if the slightest fear and fatigue in relation to social distancing were not enough, there seems to be, at least among younger people, even a certain glamorization of positive diagnoses. Something like: “I took the micron, but at least I had a lot of fun on vacation or at the end of the year”.

Last week, a new trend on TikTok had videos of people revealing their positive result and, later, celebrating the fact that they got infected at parties and clubs. There are videos with this content coming from all over the world, showing that the phenomenon is not exclusive here in Brazil.

As much as forecasts point out that covid will end with a transmission pattern and risk similar to that of flu, with mutations occurring throughout the year and with a possible need for periodic vaccines, omicron still seems to be quite worrying. The WHO (World Health Organization) itself asked us not to underestimate the risks of this moment of the pandemic, since the variant has proven to be more resistant to available vaccines and even deadly in several countries.

Individualism and public health risk

It doesn’t seem smart to me in the current situation that people take voluntary risks of becoming infected. Much less acceptable is the celebration of this infection, justifying that at least it would have occurred for a “noble reason” (the fun). It goes without saying that, while some are celebrating, many health professionals are suffering to meet this growing demand and are even at risk of becoming infected because of this avalanche of cases.

This behavior of denying the risk and minimizing the impacts of the pandemic only makes it difficult to structure a more effective response to combat the coronavirus.

It also seems regrettable that people, even knowing their positive results, are selfish to the point of exposing others to risk because they don’t want to give up their travels and their fun (and this goes for both covid and influenza).

This all reveals how much we still have to evolve to understand our individual responsibility when it comes to a public health issue. Hopefully, we learn something from this pandemic. What do you think?