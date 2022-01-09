Ingrid Guimarães defines Elvira as ‘best character’ and spoils her comeback in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | in the times of the emperor

Ingrid Guimarães is overjoyed – and anxious – with the return of Elvira Matamouros to the soap opera “In the Times of the Emperor”. At the chapter of this saturday, 8/01, the “great actress and great mother” will find her son Quinzinho (August Madeira). For Ingrid, reviving Elvira and all her success in “New World” is more than special. The actress defines the Portuguese tramp as the best character of her career in soap operas and exalts the comic, dramatic and theatrical context that surrounds her.
“I classify her as the best character I’ve played in a soap opera. He’s a very rich character, he has a comical and funny side to being. It’s ‘171’, that woman who fooled everyone, but always with a lot of humor. It’s also interesting to play a stage actress, I’m a stage actress. Even more so in another time. It’s the first and only period novel I’ve done. There is a dramatic side to her relationship with Quinzinho and a romantic side to Joaquim. I usually say that he is a complete and extremely original character”, the actress melts.
Due to the passage of time, Elvira will reappear at around 80 years of age, which required a very different and detailed characterization. Ingrid Guimarães says that it took about three hours to turn Elvira. Not to mention the physical preparation that a lady had to do to live at that age.
“The preparation actually took three hours, putting on makeup and a wig. But we also did a body preparation so that she didn’t have that agility she had before, she ran after Joaquim, kept stealing and outwitting him. So, I made a heavier body and changed my voice, without losing that dramatic and funny air that she already had”, she reveals.
And what can the public expect from the triumphant return of Elvira Matamouros to the 6 o’clock soap opera? Ingrid Guimarães gives it a taste with a small spoiler.
“I won’t spoil it too much, but like every mother in love with her child, and every mother-in-law, she will obviously tease her two daughters-in-law”, says Ingrid, referring to Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) and Clemência (Dani Barros), the two loves of little quiff in the plot.
But if the public is eager to know what Elvira will get ready, now in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, the actress herself is not far behind.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing it because it was a very special character in my career. It’s a big challenge to come back with a character that I haven’t done for a long time and who is 40 years older”, says Ingrid, adding that she made great friends in the soap opera “New World”.
Ingrid Guimarães will also be in the film soon “My sister and I”, gives Globe Films, and in streaming. In the meantime, want to see Elvira Matamouros again in action? Don’t miss this Saturday’s January 8th chapter of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
