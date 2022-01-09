Instagram will allow users to have three ‘feeds’ in the app – Link

New was announced by Adam Mosseri, president of Instagram, this week

Instagram is testing some tools to help users choose what they’ll see in the photo feed. The news was released by Adam Mosseri, president of the company, last Wednesday, 5, and wants to alleviate the recent accusations of toxic behavior of the algorithms on the platform, after revelations contained in Facebook Papers, a series of leaked internal documents from Facebook.

The new feature will allow users to choose to separate the timeline into three different feeds, with the option to view content in chronological order — a tool that was changed in the app in 2017 to show content considered ‘most relevant’, regardless of the post date .

With this, three categories will be available to users: ‘home’, ‘following’ and ‘favorites’. In the first option, profiles will be able to see the feed as it is today, with recommendation algorithms. In the ‘following’ tab, all accounts will also be followed by the user, but with publications in chronological order. The only tab that will allow customization is the ‘favorites’, where users can add the profiles they like to see in the app the most.

Testing Feed Changes We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order): – Home – Favorites – Following We hope to launch these soon. More to eat. ✌ pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

The return — to a greater or lesser extent — of the chronological timeline is a project that Instagram has been working on for a few months now. In testimony to the US Senate in December 2021, Mosseri said he hoped to be able to incorporate the function earlier this year. At the time, Mosseri was called to testify to a subcommittee that investigates Facebook’s actions against the well-being and safety of children and teenagers on the network.

The president’s presence in the Senate was the result of the findings of the Facebook Papers, a set of internal Meta (formerly Facebook) documents leaked to the press by former employee Frances Haugen. In one of the studies, for example, Mark Zuckerberg’s company claimed that for every three girls who felt bad about their bodies, one got even worse when they went on Instagram.

Now, Instagram is looking to take steps to resume the image of ‘harmless’ app where users can post and view photos without major effects. The strategy, however, remains the same adopted by the platform in recent years: tools to hide harmful content are prioritized in relation to the effective combat of this type of publication.

In recent years, the company has improved the tool to hide comments, for options with keywords, phrases or insults, in content in the app. Last year, a similar move took place when direct messages could also receive the filter.