Inter announces a one-season loan from Liziero, ex-São Paulo

Inter announced another reinforcement for the season. Midfielder Igor Liziero was loaned by São Paulo until the end of 2022. The agreement also provides for a fixed amount for the gauchos to acquire the rights of the 23-year-old player – the amount was not revealed by the parties involved in the negotiation.

Liziero’s loan advanced last Wednesday (5). The boards were already talking about the release of Patrick, announced by Tricolor today (8). The parties, however, guarantee that the two negotiations took place separately, without any relation to each other.

Liziero will leave São Paulo after his season with more games since turning professional. Starting with Crespo, he played for 48 matches in 2021, but ended up losing ground in the final stretch with Rogério Ceni. The 3226 minutes on the field meant that he finished as the eighth player from São Paulo with the most playing time of the season.

Despite the gap in the season and the end of the injuries that accompanied him in 2020, Liziero was a constant target of the fans. He was marked by failures in the ball against Santos and Flamengo. On the other hand, he made good games when he needed to replace Luan in the role of first wheel.

Liziero’s arrival contemplates Inter’s goal of strengthening the midfield marking sector. Edenilson played wide on the right last season, leaving Dourado, Lindoso and Johnny as the only alternatives.

He was the third player made official by Colorado, who have already announced Wesley Moraes and D’Alessandro.

Check out Inter’s announcement note

Sport Club Internacional announces that it has reached an agreement to announce the hiring of midfielder Liziero. He signs a loan agreement until December 2022, with a fixed purchase price at the end of the bond.

Graduated in the youth categories of São Paulo, the athlete made his entire career at the Morumbi club and stood out for acting in more than one position, being able to appear as a defensive midfielder, as a more advanced midfielder and also on the sides of the field. During his career, he also played for the left-back.

Liziero is 23 years old and has had a long and victorious trajectory in the youth categories of São Paulo. Promoted at age 19, he made his first-team debut in 2018 and has 146 games and six goals. In 2021, he started in seven games of the Copa Libertadores and played in 29 matches at the Brasileirão. For the Brazilian team, he competed in the U-17 World Cup and was also part of the Brazilian Olympic team in 2021.