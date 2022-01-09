Inter announces the hiring of Liziero, from São Paulo | International

Inter made official this Saturday afternoon the hiring of defensive midfielder Liziero, from São Paulo. the 23 year old boy will be loaned to the team from Rio Grande do Sul until the end of the season, with a fixed purchase option at the end of the contract.

On its official Twitter profile, Colorado released a video that shows the team’s locker room in Beira-Rio until it reaches an empty space, which receives the red shirt with the name of Liziero, still unnumbered. Soon after, he showed images of the athlete’s goals, passes and tackles.

The conversations for the player took shape from the São Paulo club’s interest in Patrick, now confirmed as a reinforcement at Morumbi. Despite this, the two negotiations took place independently.

The defensive midfielder was not in Rogério Ceni’s plans for this season and lost ground with the arrival of the coach.

After a good first half under Crespo’s command, the player was passed over on many occasions and ended 2021 as an alternative to the squad, despite his good performance in the derby against Corinthians.

1 of 1 Wesley and Liziero São Paulo x Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli Wesley and Liziero São Paulo x Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Revealed in São Paulo itself, Liziero played 48 matches last year. He rocked the net on two occasions and contributed two assists. He can also play at left-back and be another alternative to Moisés and Paulo Victor at Inter.

– Promoted at age 19, (Liziero) made his first-team debut in 2018 and has 146 games and six goals. In 2021, he started in seven games of the Copa Libertadores and played in 29 matches at the Brasileirão. For the Brazilian team, he competed in the U-17 World Cup and was also part of the Brazilian Olympic Team in 2021 – cites a note published on the Colorado website.

In addition to the São Paulo athlete, Inter announced the return of D’Alessandro this Saturday for a short contract, of four months, before the farewell to the lawns. On Friday, center forward Wesley was officiated. On the other hand, Nikão gave up on the deal at the last minute and arranged the transfer to the São Paulo tricolor.

Name: Igor Matheus Liziero Pereira

Igor Matheus Liziero Pereira Birth date: 02/07/1998

02/07/1998 Place of Birth: Jales-SP

Jales-SP Height: 1.75m

2009 | São Paulo (base)

2018 | São Paulo (professional)

2022 | International