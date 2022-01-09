Interest and elections should make stock market value drop by half this year – Economy

after the companies surfing the two best years of the capital market in Brazil, the combination of high interest rates and the turmoil of the electoral scenario should be a bucket of cold water for companies seeking to raise funds in the Brazilian stock exchange, the B3. Today, the market projects an average movement between BRL 70 billion and BRL 80 billion for 2022, about half of the total of BRL 145 billion in 2021 – last year’s value was inflated by the double listing of the Nubank in Brazil and the USA, in December.

member of BTG Pactual responsible for the variable income market, Fabio Nazari points out that the queue of companies applying for IPO decreased a lot at the end of 2021 – more than 60 even gave up and most of them should not be able to achieve the objective of making their IPO (initial offer of shares, its acronym in English). “The investor is more selective, there is no longer that avalanche of money entering the markets”, defines the executive.

Among the companies that line up to debut on the Brazilian stock exchange are names such as gym chains Selfit and Bluefit, services company Verzani & Sandrini, retailer Cencosud, cosmetics company Coty and food industry Dori. But many gave up altogether – the case of Internet provider Vero, which announced the cancellation of its IPO on Friday.

CLOSING TAP

In 2020 and the first half of 2021, global markets received a huge injection of capital because of stimulus measures around the world. This brought a lot of money to Brazil, which had the extra stimulus of an interest rate at historic lows, which pushed individual investors to the stock market. Now, with the basic interest rate close to 10% and with an upward trend, the stimulus is going in the opposite direction.

For Nazari, from BTG, the year 2022 should be marked by bigger offers, from companies already listed and a shortage of firsts. Despite the Ibovespa having accumulated a drop of 11.93% in 2021, companies in expanding markets may have a chance to raise new money. That’s what happened in the two offers last year, from the retailer Petz and the oil company 3R.

For the head of the investment bank Itaú BBA, Roderick Greenless, the “election effect”, which closes the window of offers in the months prior to the election, contributes to the concentration of operations. “Our base scenario is one of greater concentration in the first six months of the year”, he comments, noting that, should a third-way candidacy take off, in opposition to Lula and Bolsonaro, the market may show more optimism. For Greenless, the 2022 movement should be between R$ 80 billion and R$ 100 billion – an expectation above the market average.

HEAVY WEIGHTS

One of the most awaited offers for 2022 is the sale of shares in Braskem by Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) and by Petrobras, being able to turn around R$ 30 billion. The spotlight is also focused on the process of privatization of Eletrobras, which is on its way to be carried out via a share offering.

Co-responsible for Bank of America’s investment bank in Brazil, Bruno Saraiva emphasizes that investors tend, even in non-electoral years, to be more open to risk in the first few months. According to the executive, companies that are already prepared and with the request made to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) can take advantage of this scenario. “Funds will need to take more risk at the beginning of the year, but we won’t go back to that scenario seen in the first half of 2021.”