iPhone, symbol of the smartphone revolution, 15 years ago – 08/01/2022 – Market

Fifteen years ago, in 2007, then Apple’s CEO, Steve Jobs, introduced the iPhone in a long-awaited launch in San Francisco, California (USA).

The brand’s cell phone did not inaugurate the touch screen nor the possibility of downloading applications. It was not the only one to play music, nor was it the first to offer internet access. Nevertheless, it revolutionized the smartphone market.

At 74 days old, the product reached 1 million units sold, as reported by the company at the time. Since 2019 Apple has not announced the number of cell phone sales, but in early 2021, Jobs’ successor, Tim Cook, celebrated the milestone of 1 billion active devices in the world. In September of last year, technology industry analyst Horace Dediu said the brand had reached 2 billion iPhones sold.

The device is Apple’s main source of revenue: in 2021, it accounted for $191.973 billion for the company, more than half of what it earned from all products.

The flagship makes birthday party times for Apple. This Monday (3), the company became the first in the world to reach US$ 3 trillion (R$ 17 trillion) in market value, more than double the Brazilian GDP of 2020. In less than 16 months, the brand swelled by $1 trillion, a consequence of the liquidity caused by the pandemic and the valuation of big techs after society’s digitalization in the last two years.

A day after the feat, the maker of the famous executive cell phones of the early 2000s, BlackBerry, ended its smartphone line-up. The devices, which had tiny physical keyboards, were pioneers in sending email and instant messages. The brand’s line was debunked by the iPhone.

In introducing Apple’s cell phone in 2007, Jobs said it was three devices in one: internet communicator, telephone and iPod — the music player launched in 2001 and also sacrificed with the advent of the iPhone.

PUCRS technology researcher Eduardo Pellanda had all the versions of the device which, when he turned ten years old, was the subject of a book organized by him and his colleagues André Pase and Melissa Streck.

“Five years later, the impact of the iPhone has only increased,” says Pellanda. “He was the symbol of the products that revolutionized our beginning of the century.”

Ask a driver for an app, present a digital vaccination card, reserve a home thousands of miles away. All these activities, which in some cases revolutionized markets that were until then stable, are possible thanks to the smartphone, which has its symbol on the iPhone.

It earns this status after being the first mobile device not to try to be a miniature desktop, as Microsoft’s Pocket PC, a “pocket computer”, tried. Apple also declared independence from the operators, which used to dictate the direction of cell phones.

In this design, the pursuit of perfect usability, a Jobs obsession, boosted the device and created a legion of diehard fans and supporters. “Overall, if you take all the factors that matter to a smartphone — software, battery, camera, viewfinder, screen — the iPhone has the best result,” says Pellanda.

“End-to-end control”, another requirement of the entrepreneur, has also become a company asset today, at a time when data security is an issue dear to society. At the beginning of this century, the idea was questioned for limiting the user experience.

“There is a super strong argument: the closer it is, the safer it is,” says Pellanda. “Today, on a Samsung smartphone, for example, data goes through Google, through another developer, it has several different layers.”

Accessing this technology comes at a price. Apple does not position itself as the company that will make the cheapest phone, says the researcher, because it also positions itself as a company looking for premium parts. In 2007, the simplest version of the first iPhone could be purchased for US$499 (R$1,072.75 at the time). Today, the simplest version of the latest release costs US$ 699 (R$ 3,966.61).

The result is a cell phone that has become a kind of social marker. Increasingly distant from Brazilians as the price of the dollar rises at a gallop, the device has not ceased to be an object of desire in the country. Google search statistics show that while world interest in the iPhone peaked in 2012, falling since then, in Brazil it remains stable.

“The iPhone is everything but a phone”, says Hugo Tadeu, professor of innovation at Fundação Dom Cabral. “Apple’s great thing was to integrate services, which have telephony, access to games and the web through iOS [sistema operacional da Apple].”

Customer-focused design and data collection, a mantra in today’s technology industries, were the key to success for the iPhone, according to Tadeu. “The design isn’t just about the rounded edges of the device. It’s about gathering information from the customer, how they use the phone — and how they can improve service.” In other words, the focus on the user experience, another Jobs obsession and another justification for the cult of his figure in Silicon Valley.

“Apple’s great idea was to do what we call incremental innovation. To improve what already existed, integrating it into a single platform. Camera, telephone, internet access. In other words, I have a minicomputer in my hand”, he says .

Back in the 1980s, Apple had a patent for a touch system that integrated music and a phone. “Behind the iPhone there is a company that invests heavily in research and development”, says Tadeu. The latest patents leave clues to the next steps. Amidst the frenzy of the world’s metaverse, Apple describes a virtual reality device that can be integrated into the iPhone.

“A head-mounted device can be used by a user to display visual information within their field of vision. The device can be used as a virtual reality system, an augmented reality system and/or a mixed reality system.” describes the brand.