Singer Murilo Huff used the opportunity to ask about the supposed return of Fernando Zor and Maiara

The dawn of this Sunday, 9th, was busy for the duo’s fans Maiara & Maraisa (34) Murilo Huff (26) and Gustavo Mioto (24).

The sertanejos stirred up this Sunday’s dawn by opening a live to chat with fans. After many jokes and laughter between them, Murilo asked a question that every fan would like to ask Maiara.

Maiara, who ended her relationship with Fernando Zor (37) was among the most talked about subjects on the internet, after fans saw a similarity between the room Fernando was in and Maiara’s one-click setting.

Fans soon pointed out a possible return of the couple after these clicks, and Murilo Huff took advantage of the live in question to ask about the two: “I’m wondering, it’s not even for the people, it’s for me”, started. Gustavo Mioto completed jokingly: “My life has revolved around this curiosity, I think it’s the same as yours”.

Between laughs, Murilo asked: “Is it the same hotel or not? Is it the same room or not?”. Embarrassed, Maiara replied that it was not the same room and that the hotels follow the same pattern.

And of course, the live reverberated among the fans of the sertanejos: “Murilo Huff doing everything for us!”, commented a follower. “Answered the question of all Brazilians”, joked another fan. “I can’t stand this group together”, wrote the third.

