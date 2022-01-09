Isis Valverde zooms in on a photo in a G-string bikini and shocks fans detail

Always beautiful on her social networks, the actress Isis Valverde updated his official Instagram account feed with a series of photos of him enjoying a beach. Two images were the ones that attracted the most attention. While she displays her flexibility in one of the clicks, the famous one zoomed in on her body wearing a G-string bikini. In the caption of the post, she left a reflective message.

“All our way is slippery. But also, falling doesn’t hurt too much. We get up, we go up, we come back. The running of life wraps everything up; life is like that: it warms and cools, tightens and then loosens, rests and then rests. What she wants from us is courage. To be able to be happy and happier in the midst of joy and even happier in the midst of sadness,” he wrote.

Thousands of people liked the publication, which still yielded many comments full of praise and affectionate messages from admirers and friends. A verified internet user left praise and took the opportunity to wish the muse a good 2022. “Happy New Year,” she wrote, leaving distinctive emojis.

See Isis Valverde’s post on social media:

Isis Valverde is criticized on the web

Isis Valverde is highly respected as an actress and is a great success on social media. Despite this, she also claims to suffer attacks and criticism from internet users. In a recent interview given to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the famous woman vented about it.

“We live this every day, but you just need to educate your ear and listen to what’s really important. One thing, for example, is for a person to say: ‘You are very overweight, you may have a heart problem‘. This is something to listen to. As it is not always good to be underweight, you can have health problems too”, commented Isis.

famous speech of parents

Also during the interview with Kogut, Isis Valverde talked about her parents and the upbringing she received from them.

“The upbringing I received from my father and mother gave me psychological structure. When I would fall into the traps, which are very common, they took me out. There are people who say: ‘Your hair is dry’. Of course, I don’t have time to hydrate. ‘Ah, you have melasma’. I say: ‘Of course, I had a child’. I won’t be suffering without sleep because of this. And? It’s normal. My son is there. You have to listen to the right thing because even speaking a parrot speaks”, he concluded.

