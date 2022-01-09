Amid the mass adhesion of federal civil servants to the standard operation movement and delivery of commissioned positions in the government, President Jair Bolsonaro asked for sensitivity to civil servants and reaffirmed that there is no space in the budget for salary adjustments this year. He admitted that even the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) may have no increase in 2022.

“First of all, the readjustment is not guaranteed for anyone. It has a reserve of R$ 2 billion that could be used for the PF and the PRF, in addition to the prison system. But other categories saw this and said ‘I want it too’, and this whole wave came,” said Bolsonaro, this Saturday (8), when he participated in the birthday party of attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco.

Bolsonaro recalled that the civil servants have been without adjustments for three years and started to contribute more after the Social Security reform. “I recognize that civil servants have lost a lot of purchasing power, but I appeal to their sensitivity. Rodrigo Maia’s proposal in the pandemic was to cut 25% of civil servants’ salaries and we decided to just freeze salaries for a year and a half,” he argued. “There is no space in the budget. It may be that there is no adjustment for anyone. Anything is possible,” he added.

The movement began after President Bolsonaro announced in December that he would restructure police careers linked to the Ministry of Justice, such as the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police. The government even set aside R$1.7 billion in the 2022 Budget to cover only the security categories that are its government’s base of support.

The Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate) approved at the end of December a calendar for the mobilization of public servants for salary readjustments, including strikes in January – the first on the 18th – and assemblies in February to deliberate on a general strike .

Vaccine for children

After the government finally announced the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 without the need for a medical prescription, President Jair Bolsonaro said again recently that he has no knowledge of cases of hospitalizations of children for covid-19. “I haven’t even seen children hospitalized because of the pandemic, let alone deaths. It’s a rarity,” he said.

Bolsonaro also said that he had advocated since the beginning of the pandemic that children remain in the classroom. “I got hit a lot because of that. Closing schools was a crime. In wars, many people die inside the trenches for fear of fighting. There’s no way to stay at home waiting for the wave to pass because it won’t pass. Other strains will come, the virus will disappear mutating, until the day comes when herd immunity ends the pandemic,” he argued.