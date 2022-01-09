Italy returns to approaching 200,000 cases of Covid-19

Italy has registered 197,552 new cases of Covid-19, raising to 7,281,297 infections during the pandemic, reported the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health on Saturday (8).







Italy continues to see rising averages of cases and deaths Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The numbers returned to reflect a high also due to the damming of data caused by the Epiphany holiday last January 6th.

A reflection of this is the number of tests carried out, which went back to more than 1.2 million in 24 hours. On Friday (7), there were just over 420,000 tests, which resulted in 108,000 positives.

Deaths totaled 184, totaling 138,881 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. There was a revision in the number of victims in several regions again, with deaths that occurred in previous days: Abruzzo (+1), Basilicata (+1) and Sicily (+24).

The number of active cases, which discounts deaths and cures, reached 1,818,893 of people, with 99.1% of patients in isolation at home (asymptomatic or mild cases).

Already 14,930 people (0.8%) are under medical observation and 1,557 (0.08%) in intensive care units (ICUs).

The moving averages of the last seven days of cases and deaths continue to rise: the first reached 144,907 per day – a record in the pandemic – and that of deaths rose to 195. .