Itapecerica River is 10 cm from overflowing in Divinpolis – Gerais

The level of the Itapecerica River rose 12 cm in two hours (photo: Amanda Quintiliano) The Civil Defense of Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, issued an orange alert for riverside families this Saturday (8/1). The level of the Itapecerica river, the main river through the city, rose another 12 centimeters in two hours, reaching 1.10 meters above normal.

The new classification represents that the river’s ascent is above the usual, with an elevation forecast in the coming hours. “Monitoring continues and everyone should be even more attentive and take self-prevention measures”, informed the Civil Defense.

If the volume reaches 1.2 meters, there is a risk that the water will invade houses. In some stretches, other streams overflowed this Saturday, such as the Flecha, on Rua Zacarias Guimares in Bairro Dom Pedro II, close to Rua So Joo de Deus.

There is still no closed balance of events registered in the last hours. This Friday (1/7), 16 families from the Campina Verde neighborhood were left homeless after the level of the river rose and invaded the houses. The water rose 45 centimeters. There were eight flooding points in various neighborhoods.

Civil Defense also listed the main areas at risk of flooding, they are:

Rua Zacarias Guimaraes-B. Dom Pedro II.

Rua Jovelino Rabelo-B. Porto Velho (near Roxinois).

Rua Jovelino Rabelo-B.Porto Velho (next to C.Guarani). -Rua Janurio de Sousa Rocha-B.Belvedere (P.Maonaria).

Rua Janurio de Sousa Rocha- km 48 (after the Div.Clube).

Contorno-B.Centro street (next to the football field below the P.Velho bridge).

Outskirts of Shopping Ptio-B.Bom Pastor.

Rua Maestro Joo Pinto-B. Terrace.

Rua Mestre Ranchel-B.Esplanada.

Rua Mar e Terra-B. Chandelier.

Rua Anita Garibalde-B. Saint Joseph.

“One should be aware of the fact that there is a forecast of more rain in the city. The water currents coming from the city of Itapecerica and region are still being monitored”, explained the Civil Defense.

The agency also recommends that residents of riverside or risky areas, as a precaution, set aside identification documents, clothing, medication and essential items, in case of evacuation. In case of flooding, they are advised to seek shelter in the homes of relatives, neighbors and friends.

The Municipal Department of Social Assistance will also act in welcoming families who have nowhere to go.

*Amanda Quintiliano Special for MS