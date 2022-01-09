Itapemirim is prohibited from selling airline tickets again

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) reported last night that it prohibited Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos from resuming the sale of airline tickets. The precautionary measure will be maintained until the company demonstrates compliance with corrective actions, such as passenger re-accommodation, full refund of tickets to consumers who opted for this alternative and response to passengers on all complaints registered on the Consumidor.gov.br platform.

Anac had already suspended Itapemirim’s Air Operator Certificate (COA) on December 17, when the airline suddenly stopped its operations.

According to the Agency, the new precautionary measure applied to the company arises from permanent inspection actions at the collective level and will only be revoked after proof of full compliance with all obligations established in Resolution No. 400 of ANAC.

Regarding the re-accommodation of passengers injured by the interruption of Itapemirim’s flights, the company must prove the offer of re-accommodation alternatives in other companies, of carrying out the service by another mode of transport or full refund, according to the consumer’s choice. The company must also demonstrate the realization of any other refunds due to customers as a result of breach of contract verified since the beginning of the sale of airline tickets.

In relation to consumer complaints that have been registered or that are yet to be registered on the Consumidor.gov.br platform, Itapemirim must prove the response to the consumer, observing the period of 10 days from the date of registration of each complaint. The airline must also use the means of communication available and the contact details provided by consumers to respond to complaints that were not responded to within 10 days on that platform.

See too: