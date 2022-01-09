Jailson’s announcement by Palmeiras

Jailson ad in Palmeiras. (Photo: Playback / TV Palmeiras)

Last Friday (7), Palmeiras announced the Jailson defensive midfielder with a parody of the opening of the series “Um Maluco No Pedaço”, starring Will Smith, who physically resembles the player. The video posted on the club’s social media generated great engagement and received praise even from rival fans.

In two days on the air, the publication reached more than 41,000 likes, 11,000 retweets and nearly 3,000 comments on Twitter. The numbers surpass most of the posts commemorating the Libertadores bi-championship and are also higher than the announcement of Dudu’s return to Palmeiras, in May of last year.

The video had good repercussions among the people of Palmeiras, who highlighted Verdão’s creativity to publicize the contract. This came shortly after a series of criticisms and jokes by fans about the club’s marketing for its lack of innovation.

The charges may seem exaggerated, but strong and intelligent marketing is increasingly critical to the growth of football teams. In a world dominated by the internet, virtual engagement translates into an increase in members and consumers of the club’s products, for example.

During Avanti’s heyday, the club’s official YouTube channel, TV Palmeiras, was essential for spreading the program among fans. At this time, Palmeiras has 45 thousand partners, a low mark for the size of the team, which had surpassed the mark of 100 thousand in the past.

The response with Jailson’s announcement demonstrates an evolution, at least punctual, of Alviverde in the sector, an important fact due to the moment experienced by the team. Victorious on the field, Palmeiras needs to value the extrafield more, as a strategy to attract fans, expand the brand and consolidate its dominance in national football.

Another important aspect of the positive impact of the video was the reception of the fans towards the player. Without great renown, the defensive midfielder caused distrust to some people from Palmeiras when he announced the team’s interest in his signing. The effect of the publication, however, made many fans buy the idea and better accept its arrival.

This approach facilitates the fans’ understanding of the club’s decisions, which in turn, reduces external pressure, especially during troubled periods such as the transfer window. For this, it is necessary to make use of transparency, dialogue and accessibility, in addition to creativity, in the materials published by the club,

Jailson’s announcement by Palmeiras is an example to be reproduced on several fronts and cannot be canonized as a special piece. Developing professional management is about valuing all the club’s departments and observing those with potential for brand exposure. Financial responsibility matters, but it’s not all.

