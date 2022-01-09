James Webb Telescope ‘unfolds’ in space two weeks after launch – 08/01/2022

The James Webb Space Telescope successfully completed the last stage of its deployment this Saturday (8), along with that of its main mirror, and is already in its final configuration so that in just over five months it can begin its exploration of the cosmos .

“The final wing is now in place,” NASA said on Twitter, adding that the team is now working “to secure the wing in place, a process of several hours.”

This iconic telescope main mirror measures about 6.5 meters in diameter, so it was too big to accommodate a rocket, as it was when it was launched two weeks ago. Because of this, its two sides were bent.

The first of these two wings was deployed on Friday and the second opened this Saturday morning, according to plan, NASA said.

Deployment was a complex and challenging task, according to the US space agency. They defined the project as the most daunting project yet due to its complexity.

Webb, the most powerful space telescope ever built and Hubble’s successor, took off in an Ariane 5 rocket in French Guiana on Dec. 25 and is heading towards its orbital point, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Its infrared technology allows it to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago, giving astronomers a new perspective on the universe’s first epoch.

“Before celebrating, we still have work to do,” expressed NASA in its live updates. “When the final lock is secure, NASA Webb will be fully deployed into space,” he said.

Earlier this week, the telescope opened its five-layer heat shield, a 21-meter-long device that acts as a sunshade, which ensures that Webb’s instruments stay in the shade so they can detect weak infrared signals from the ends of the Universe.