Jeep Commander goes from R$300 with a thousand second price increase

The price hike in Brazil does not stop. Compact Hatches already have at least one version above R$100,000 and midsize SUVs want to flirt with R$200,000. Now, the Jeep Commander, in its second increase since its launch, has surpassed the R$ 300 thousand in the high-end Overland diesel version.

Now, the more expensive Commander, the Overland diesel, costs R$301,490 upon a hefty R$7,500 increase in its price. It starts at R$ 212,990 in the Limited 1.3 turbo flex version, which before increasing R$ 5,000, cost R$ 207,990. With a diesel engine, the Limited version now costs BRL 267,990 – an increase of BRL 7,000 over the BRL 267,990 last year.

There is also the Overland flex version for R$239,990, an addition of R$6,000 over the R$233,990 that were charged before. Remember that the Overland and Limited versions are sold with 1.3 turbo flex and 2.0 turbo diesel engine options. Diesel is the only one with four-wheel drive, while flex has front-wheel drive.

With a 1.3 flex engine, the Jeep Commander has 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque at its disposal, managed by a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel 2.0 turbo delivers 170 hp, exactly 15 hp less than the flex. The change, however, is in the torque: 38.7 kgfm in the diesel model. Here, the gearbox is nine-speed automatic.

Jeep Commander prices and versions

Limited flex – BRL 212,990

Overland flex – BRL 239,990

Limited diesel – BRL 274,990

Overland diesel – BRL 301,490

