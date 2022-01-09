Jeep readjusts Compass and Commander prices – 2022

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

After Volkswagen announced an increase in almost all of its range sold in Brazil, now it’s Jeep’s turn to promote price increases in the pair of medium SUVs Compass and Commander.

For the Compass T270, the increases were BRL 7,000 in the Sport T270 version, BRL 3,600 in the Longitude, BRL 4,000 in the Limited and BRL 4,600 in the top S version. With TD350 engine, increases of BRL 4,600 in the Longitude, and R$5,000 in Limited and Trailhawk versions.

For the Commander, an increase of BRL 7,000 in the Limited T270 version and BRL 12,000 with a TD380 engine. The Overland version had an adjustment of R$ 8,500 with a T270 engine and R$ 13,500 with a TD380 engine.

Check out the new price lists:

Jeep Compass

Version Previous price Updated prices Variation Sport T270 AT 4×2 BRL 151,990.00 BRL 158,990.00 BRL 7,000.00 Length T270 AT 4×2 BRL 166,990.00 BRL 170,590.00 BRL 3,600.00 Limited T270 AT 4×2 BRL 185,990.00 BRL 189,90.00 BRL 4,000.00 Series S T270 AT 4×2 BRL 204,990.00 BRL 209,590.00 BRL 4,600 Longitude 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 212,990.00 BRL 217,590.00 BRL 4,600 Limited/Trailhawk 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 232,990.00 BRL 237,990.00 BRL 5,000.00

Jeep Commander

Version Previous prices Updated prices Variation Limited T270 AT 4×2 BRL 205,990.00 BRL 212,990.00 BRL 7,000.00 Overland T270 AT 4×2 BRL 227,990.00 BRL 239,990.00 BRL 12,000.00 Limited 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 265,990.00 BRL 274,490.00 BRL 8,500.00 Overland 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 287,990.00 BRL 301,490.00 BRL 13,500.00