Jeep readjusts Compass and Commander prices – 2022

After Volkswagen announced an increase in almost all of its range sold in Brazil, now it’s Jeep’s turn to promote price increases in the pair of medium SUVs Compass and Commander.

For the Compass T270, the increases were BRL 7,000 in the Sport T270 version, BRL 3,600 in the Longitude, BRL 4,000 in the Limited and BRL 4,600 in the top S version. With TD350 engine, increases of BRL 4,600 in the Longitude, and R$5,000 in Limited and Trailhawk versions.

For the Commander, an increase of BRL 7,000 in the Limited T270 version and BRL 12,000 with a TD380 engine. The Overland version had an adjustment of R$ 8,500 with a T270 engine and R$ 13,500 with a TD380 engine.

Check out the new price lists:

Jeep Compass

VersionPrevious priceUpdated pricesVariation
Sport T270 AT 4×2BRL 151,990.00BRL 158,990.00BRL 7,000.00
Length T270 AT 4×2BRL 166,990.00BRL 170,590.00BRL 3,600.00
Limited T270 AT 4×2BRL 185,990.00BRL 189,90.00BRL 4,000.00
Series S T270 AT 4×2BRL 204,990.00BRL 209,590.00BRL 4,600
Longitude 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4BRL 212,990.00BRL 217,590.00BRL 4,600
Limited/Trailhawk 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4BRL 232,990.00BRL 237,990.00BRL 5,000.00

Jeep Commander

VersionPrevious pricesUpdated pricesVariation
Limited T270 AT 4×2BRL 205,990.00BRL 212,990.00BRL 7,000.00
Overland T270 AT 4×2BRL 227,990.00BRL 239,990.00BRL 12,000.00
Limited 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4BRL 265,990.00BRL 274,490.00BRL 8,500.00
Overland 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4BRL 287,990.00BRL 301,490.00BRL 13,500.00

