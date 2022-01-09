Journalist points out the most ‘needy’ position for Paulo Sousa at Flamengo – Flamengo

According to André Rocha, from UOL, the left wing is unknown in the Portuguese team

With the arrival of Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s team must undergo changes on the field. That’s because the Portuguese coach can use a formation with three defenders, and make several players act in other roles. In this scenario, Philip Luis must play as a defender on the left, making room for another athlete in the hallway on that side. The wing, in fact, is the position with the greatest ‘need’ in the team, according to journalist André Rocha, in his blog on UOL Esporte.

— If it is practically a consensus that Filipe Luís, due to his age and physical problems in 2021, will be a third defender on the left in the probable 3-4-2-1/3-4-1-2 when the team has the ball , who will act as a ward in the sector? The names of Bruno Henrique and Michael almost always appear in the proposed lineups. But it’s already clear that it’s a waste to have the first spot on the left, even more if the attack has Pedro and Gabigol. It would be too far from the opponent’s area and sacrificed in the defensive phase – he said before completing:

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

— And Michael, few remember, acted like that in Rogério Ceni’s farewell: 2-1 defeat by Atlético at Mineirão. The team’s top scorer at the Brazilian may be a striker who works without the ball with dedication, but doesn’t have the physical strength or read the game to fulfill the role. In addition, the two are right-handed and the team has long missed a left-handed to add depth to the sector. Reaching the bottom to serve fellows or finish off. In the squad there is Ramon, who has full-back characteristics and would need to be refined by the new coach, and Kenedy, who has already served as a wing in Europe, but prefers to fight for position in attack on the right he declared.

The club, however, should not go to the market to strengthen the sector, as it aims to hire a goalkeeper, a defender it is a steering wheel. In the meantime, if Paulo Sousa uses the formation with three defenders with the wings, he will have to seek solutions within the squad itself or in the youth categories. Next Monday (10), players return from vacation and re-present at CT Ninho do Urubu to start the pre-season work. This will be the new commander’s first contact with the red-black squad.