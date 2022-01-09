Judge bars US regulator’s decision to keep Pfizer vaccine data secret for 75 years

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220108/juiz-barra-decisao-de-regulador-dos-eua-manter-dados-sobre-vacina-pfizer-em-segredo-durante-75-anos-20964592.html

The US Food and Drug Control Administration (FDA) cannot wait 75 years to publish the thousands of pages of documents related to the licensing of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by drugmaker Pfizer, and it will have to. to do in the next eight months, a US district judge ruled on Thursday (6). estimates there are 450,000 pages on the process of creating the vaccine, co-produced with the German drugmaker BioNTech.Mark Pittman, Texas State Magistrate, decided that this means that instead of producing 500 pages per month by the year 2097, the FDA, which claimed lack of resources, will now have to release a minimum of more than 55,000 pages every month until the end of September 2022. This also means that, by the end of January, the pharmaceutical regulator US politicians will be required to publish more than 12,000 pages. According to the judge, who quoted John McCain, former US presidential candidate in 2008, excessive government secrecy “feeds conspiracy theories and reduces public confidence in the government” .The group Medical and Public Health Professionals for Transparency hailed the decision, which it called a “great victory for transparency”, allowing for solving problems in the vaccination program that independent scientists need to address, which include “declining immunity, strains resisting immunity of the vaccine, and, like the CDC [Centros de Controle e Prevenção de Doenças dos EUA, na sigla em inglês] confirmed, the fact that vaccines do not prevent transmission.” The nonprofit also argued that the FDA began reviewing Pfizer’s vaccine data on May 7, 2021, and approved it in full on August 23, 2021, that is, less than four months later. In the previous vaccination period, which began in December 2020, the pharmaceutical company’s immunizing agent received approval for emergency use.

Jorge Satere And the biruliro, father of the Carlux who ordered to keep his vaccine card data for 100 years. But The report of the “constipation” discloses even by megaphone. 1

Jean Edson And the so-called “Transparency” only exists on paper? Why hide for so long? And what is there to hide? The consumer should be informed of what is being inoculated to him! 1

