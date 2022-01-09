Julia Lemmertz on Alexandre Borges’ intimate video: ‘sacanagem’

Actress Julia Lemmertz, 58, spoke about the intimate video of her ex-husband, actor Alexandre Borges, 55, in which he appears accompanied by other women, published on social media in 2016, and said she had considered recording a “slutty”.

“I thought it was dirty. How many things I did when I was young, imagine if I had someone on my tail. But I don’t think about it anymore”, declared the artist in an interview with Ela.

Julia Lemmertz and Alexandre Borges were married in 1993 and announced their separation in 2015 — together, they are parents of 21-year-old Miguel. Asked if she remains friends with her ex-husband, the actress pointed out that the divorce “was an impact” and, years later, she continues to “process” the separation, however, she emphasizes, she has no intention of getting back together in marriage in the traditional molds. .

“Alexandre and I are still in the process of detachment. Regardless of who ends up, if you spend so much time with a certain person, it’s because they matter. Separating in this context is like getting off a moving train and standing at the station thinking where to go. But I’m fine, in one piece, enjoying being single. I love Ale, an extraordinary guy and my friend for life. One thing I know: I’ll never get married in the mold of my marriage to him. It’s something I don’t aspire. I’m a romantic, I thought it was forever,” she said.

Alexandre Borges had an intimate video released on the internet in 2016 and, on the occasion, the famous told Extra that the footage, “inappropriately disclosed”, is about “a chance meeting with three people after a party”. “There is no type of sexual relationship, orgy or cocaine use with the people involved,” he said.

In the interview, Julia Lemmertz also spoke about women’s sexuality after the age of 40, and pointed out that, yes, the libido changes, “but at the same time it is amazing”. According to the famous woman, maturity brings a greater knowledge of her tastes, of what gives her pleasure, in addition to making her feel “less anxious and less anxious”.

“What I think is a shame is to live in a world that is still so sexist. The man turns 60 and no one is surprised. And they say: ‘Look how hot he is, all gray.’ Go take a shower! He’s a dork too, and he is all right,” he stressed.

Reviews of Bolsonaro

Politically active and unafraid of taking a stand, Julia Lemmertz said she did not vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whom she harshly criticized, either for the management amidst the coronavirus pandemic, or for the federal government’s actions in other areas, as the environmental one, given the recurrent position of the president in denying the destruction of the Amazon forest.

“Everything that is happening in Brazil is very serious. Saying that the Amazon is not burning, that it is an invention of NGOs, saying that the military dictatorship did not exist. How so? I was raised in a politicized family, my mother’s second husband was arrested and tortured during the dictatorship. The Bolsonaro government’s handling of the pandemic is an outrage. In this controversy, neutral is shampoo. I’d rather not be considered an actress who sells things that might be profitable than shut up. I don’t agree with any of this, I didn’t vote on that person. On the other hand, Instagram became a battleground and they started attacking me. And I countered, responded. I used humor and compassion, but that started to make me physically ill. In September, I published a photo of myself. at 18, the first time I went on stage, and I told them I would stop doing political posts. I will no longer give shirts to these people,” he said.