Juliette reveals that she asked to join ‘BBB22’; listen to the full story on the ‘Prazer, Renata’ podcast | Pleasure, Renata

Winner of ‘BBB21’, Juliette revealed on the podcast ‘Pleasure, Renata’ your desire to participate in at least one night of the next edition of Big Brother Brazil, which opens on January 17th. She even said that he even asked Boninho, the program’s director, to participate in at least one party with the new inmates. The new episode of the podcast also featured the participation of ex-BBBs Thelminha and Ana Clara, who also spoke of expectations for the next edition of the reality.

I’ve already pushed Boninho, asked to come in, he doesn’t want to let me. I asked, I said: ‘Nice, two days, two parties’, please. He: ‘Are you crazy, Juliette? I’m not crazy, no’. I’m going to pull a joint effort. I’ll say it like this: let me have a party, just drink a cachacinha, stay for two days” — Juliette

Third place on ‘BBB18’ and host of ‘BBB Network’, Ana Clara promised to take Juliette to see the house behind the mirrors.

“I’ll go behind the mirror! Sure! It can wait! Let me just have some time in my schedule and I’ll be behind the mirror feeling that there, because it’s magical and I get very involved. When I see the people who worked there, I cry, I shiver all over. It’s a bond that’s still very strong in me,” said Juliette.

Thelminha and Ana Clara also confessed that they feel jealous and bond when a new edition of the BBB starts.

“I’m from a scorpion, I’m possessive, jealous… I miss you a lot! It’s an incredible experience that we live in there. It gives nostalgia, but it’s nice to see that other people are living there too” — Thelminha

“We get excited to see what the next one will be like (edition). It’s a mixture of jealousy, a Stockholm syndrome, of wanting to go home and experience it again, and being excited to have, for the first time, having the experience of the other side of what we lived,” said Ana Clara.

