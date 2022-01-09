Juliette wants to get back on the reality show and has already asked Boninho

Champion of “BBB 21” and a millionaire on social networks and bank account, Juliette confessed that she has the desire to participate in the reality show once again.

In an interview with the podcast “Prazer, Renata”, by Renata Ceribelli, the woman from Paraíba revealed that she has even asked Boninho to enter the most guarded house in Brazil again.

“I’ve already pushed Boninho, I asked to come in, he doesn’t want to let me. I asked, I said: ‘Nice, two days, two parties’, please. Him: ‘Are you crazy, Juliette? I’m not crazy, no.’ “

Faced with the program director’s denials, Juliette thinks about counting on the support of the cacti, her fan base that emerged during the program last year. “I’m going to start a joint effort. I’m going to say: ‘let me have a party, just have a cachacinha, stay for two days’.”

If you can’t get into “BBB 22”, Juliette thinks about at least visiting the backstage of the show. “I’ll go behind the mirror! Sure! It can wait! Let me just have some time in my schedule and I’ll be behind the mirror feeling that way there, because it’s magical and I get very involved.”

The “BBB 21” champion also confessed that the program still stirs her emotions too much. “When I see the people who worked there, I cry, I get goosebumps all over. It’s a bond that is still very strong in me.”