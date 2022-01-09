Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge gets rehearsal on the eve of her 40th birthday; remember important moments | TV & Famous

This Sunday, 9/1, Kate Middleton turns 40 years old. Discreet against celebrations, the celebration will be reserved for the family.

the woman of Prince William and mother of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, won a photo shoot that will be permanently displayed at the art gallery National Portrait Gallery.

In one of the images, the Duchess of Cambridge wears a red satin one-shoulder dress and a pair of sparkling diamond earrings that belong to 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton will have her photos at the National Portrait Gallery — Photo: Instagram Reproduction/Paolo Roversi

Celebrating her 40th birthday will be discreet like her — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Paolo Roversi

See some of Kate Middleton’s outstanding moments recorded on the networks:👇

The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was registered in May 2021.

The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine — Photo: Instagram Reproduction

Wedding anniversary

Kate and Prince William’s 10-year marriage won a special photo.

The 10 years since the marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Family poses together for Merry Christmas card.

Family poses for Christmas card — Photo: Instagram Play

Here, always elegant and discreet at an event in Scotland.

At an event in Scotland — Photo: Instagram Play

Pose with her husband to wish the subjects a Happy 2022!

Happy 2022 — Photo: Instagram Play

