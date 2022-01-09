Kate Middleton’s birthday photos help picture the royal family

London – The birthday of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who could become Queen Consort of England, has become a great opportunity for the British royal family to polish the image worn out in the last two weeks by the crisis involving Prince Andrew in denouncing sexual harassment.

To celebrate 40 years, this Sunday (9/1), Cambridge’s official accounts on social media released three new portraits of Prince William’s wife, second in line to the throne. She wears glamorous dresses signed by British designer Alexander McQueen, in a style reminiscent of classic stars – or a perfect figure to occupy the position of queen.

The anniversary came at a good time to be seized by the Buckingham Palace public relations machine in its effort to neutralize the impact of the recent storm, honoring the nickname “firm” for the competence with which it manages its image.

Kate’s birthday, the popular

Kate also helps, keeping an exemplary behavior, away from trouble and controversies like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle. She embodies traditional England values, as a mother of a family (the couple has three children) and a person involved in social causes.

But it combines this with a modern footprint, appearing in normal clothes and in activities common to any mother, such as taking children to school.

And she lets herself be photographed smiling and serene, without the tension that started to mark Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the media.

Read too Tabloid admits Meghan’s court victory and will indemnify Duchess for publishing a letter to her father Harry and Meghan lose battle with TV anchor and British popularity

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most popular and admired members of the royal family, ranking fourth behind Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William, according to the YouGov research institute.

She is known by 93% of Britons and admired by 60%, almost the same percentage as William and Philip, tied at 62%.

And well ahead of his father-in-law, Prince Charles, future king, who has a 45% approval rating.

The comparison with Charles’ wife, who could be the future queen when he takes the throne, is even more favorable for Kate.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, does her best to improve her image as the destroyer of Charles’s marriage to Princess Diana, yet she is still admired by only 33% of respondents.

Duchess of Cambridge in queen pose

The outfits chosen for Kate’s birthday photo are also part of the public relations script. Alexander McQueen is a reference who helped to project the UK into the international fashion world.

Images are signed by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, and will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, a museum dedicated to portraits, of which the Duchess is patroness.

What stands out in the new photos is the glamorous style, which doesn’t quite match Kate’s pattern of appearing in public, reserving the glamor of luxurious dresses for gala ceremonies.

In one, the dress is white and the look is ethereal, reminiscent of classic portraits of queens displayed in British museums. The engagement ring detail helps build the image of the monarch. The earrings belonged to Princess Diana.

It may be a coincidence, but it may not be, when it comes to Buckingham Palace.

The “royal” look works well to project the image of a future queen, serving as an element to ward off an idea that haunts royalty: the increase in the number of people who don’t think Elizabeth II should be replaced.

And a modern queen, who also smiles and communicates well with society.

The photos were taken at the Kew Gardens botanical garden in November, and will be displayed in three different locations before being taken to the museum, which is closed for renovations.

One of them is Berkshire, the city where she was born and raised. The other is St. Andrews was where she went to college and started dating Prince William. And the third is Anglesey is where the couple lived together just before and at the beginning of their marriage, in a modern form of relationship signaling the new times of the monarchy. The first to be enchanted by the portraits was the author. Paolo Roversi, famous for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, described photographing the Duchess as ‘a moment of pure joy’. He said that with her “positive energy”, the future queen consort could “bring hope to the whole world”. Kate’s birthday has no controversy to remember In the media retrospectives on Kate’s birthday, the tone is positive, as she has managed to navigate well through a sea of ​​storms that has affected the royal family recently, with the feud between brothers William and Harry being one of the main ones. The Duchess is of no noble origin, she comes from a normal family. And she wasn’t loved by the British press right away. She knew how to conquer her place in the heart of the future King of England and his subjects. The romance lasted nearly ten years, with the right to two separations and some mischief from the future king. For her resistance to the ups and downs, she was nicknamed “Waity Katie” by the press, in allusion to the eternal wait for the prince charming. But it paid off, as she won over the prince and an entourage of admirers (mostly women) in several countries, with a slew of social media accounts worshiping the myth of the normal princess and avidly publishing photos. This one, from Spain, shows a photo of the couple at the beginning of their relationship. Remembering Princess Diana, the Duchess of Sussex became a fashion reference, with her looks imitations and clothes with which he appears in public selling out in minutes in stores. Also in the look she does the normal genre, using pieces from popular stores like Zara, accessible to subjects. But it’s as a mother that stands out. The three handsome, friendly children reinforce the reputation of a well-structured and solid family, which is encouraged by Queen Elizabeth who has seen three of her four children divorced – and in the case of Charles and Diana, dramatically, amid allegations of abuse. and infidelity. The Duchess specializes in photography, and regularly publishes photos of her children on the networks, which quickly go viral. At Christmas, the official social media account released a photo that portrays the dream of a stable and happy royalty, casually dressed like any family. Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aHFIhSfVXx — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2021 The PR machine doesn’t miss a chance to feed the Kate myth. She is intensely active participating in charity events and supporting social causes. One of them is the environmental, together with Prince William, who created a global award to value initiatives to control climate change. read more The British Royal Family’s “Green Offensive” Two Weeks Away from the World Climate Conference Over the Christmas period, she made headlines and went viral on social media with a demonstration of her piano skills in honor of the dead and isolated by Covid in an ITV special. There is nothing more noble than a candidate for the post of queen who knows how to play the classical instrument of the nobility. But with a pop touch, alongside singer Ian Tom Walker, to please all age groups. A very special performance of ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’ with @IamTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas Watch the full performance on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/twi2NplxNv pic.twitter.com/4HwGUMvPKe — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2021 Kate, birthday girl of the day, and her ‘rival’ Meghan Markle When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, many speculated about a rivalry between the two and the possibility that the politically correct American woman, who expressed her views, could steal the throne of Kate Middleton’s popularity. Whoever bet on that hypothesis lost badly. Meghan has become the pivot of the biggest breach within British royalty in recent times, which culminated in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving to the US and moving away from royal functions. When Harry and Meghan went out into the world to complain about the family – and according to rumors, they leaked details about alleged infighting – the Duchess of Cambridge became involved. The story, until today poorly told, would be a fight between the two of them before the wedding, during the test of the bridesmaids’ dresses, in which one of them would have actually cried. The fact is, it didn’t, and Kate’s birthday brings her the gift of being far removed in popularity than her supposed rival. Meghan is second only to Prince Andrew, who bitterly ranks last on the YouGov Institute list – and in the hearts of Elizabeth II’s subjects. Royal family shaken by Andrew’s prince scandal

Kate’s birthday coincides with the worsening image crisis that has plagued royalty in recent weeks.

Accused of sexual harassment for having had sex with an underage girl, the Prince Andrew tries at all costs to close the case brought against him in the United States, but the chances are remote.

More likely, he will face a trial in which negative facts about his conduct, coupled with his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will make the headlines for quite a while.

In the meantime, pressures are mounting for Andrew to be Elizabeth II’s favorite son., stop using the title of duke, move away from the royal functions entirely who still hold and leave military posts.

The imbroglio fuels the republican movement, which advocates not replacing the queen with another monarch.

Kate Middleton’s birthday and her queenly aura conveyed by the photos revealed in her 40s is an appropriate public relations move to charm and convey the message that with a beautiful, well-behaved queen, why not continue the tradition?

Read too

Under pressure, Prince Andrew tries to close US sexual harassment lawsuit