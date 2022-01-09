Kazakhstan says 164 were killed and 5,000 arrested amid protests – 01/09/2022 – World

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan reported this Sunday (9) that the death toll in the midst of the crisis unfolding in the country reaches 164 and that two of the victims are children.

The update represents a leap from the figures released during the week, when it was announced that 26 protesters and 18 police officers had died. Most of the deaths took place in Almati, the country’s largest city, with around 1.7 million inhabitants.

The number of people detained by the security forces also increased. At least 5,135 citizens were arrested in the scope of 125 investigations, according to information from the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

The government of President Kassim-Jomart Tokayev claimed to have stabilized the situation and added that troops from the Moscow-led military alliance of ex-Soviet countries were protecting the country’s strategic energy facilities — Kazakhstan is a major oil and gas producer.

“The situation has stabilized in all regions of the country,” says a statement released this Sunday. Kazakh intelligence officials say they are still continuing to “clean up” what they call a counterterrorism operation. During the spark of the projects, Tokayev had ordered them to shoot “to kill”.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

During the traditional Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Pope Francis called for dialogue and justice to end the crisis in the Central Asian country, adding that he is saddened by the news of the deaths that have occurred.

“I learned with sadness that there were victims during the protests,” said the pontiff. “I pray for them and their families and hope that social harmony is restored as soon as possible.”

The wave of protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 and intensified last Wednesday (5), when protesters attacked public buildings and protested in the country’s main cities, including Almati and the capital, Nursultan. The official residence of the autocrat Tokayev was even raided and later vacated.

The initial complaint in the streets was against the price of fuel, but the wave of protests got out of control. There is no news yet on who their leaders are, adding to conspiratorial speculation that the upheaval would be driven by foreign agents, including Vladimir Putin’s government.

The Kazakh government announced, this Saturday (8), the arrest of the country’s former intelligence chief, Karim Masimov, who was also prime minister for two terms in the last two decades and was an important ally of the dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, known as the ” father of the nation” who ruled the country for nearly 30 years. He is accused of treason.

Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot has announced that it has stopped selling tickets for flights to Kazakhstan scheduled for before January 20 and also for flights from Kazakhstan to Russia until January 21, according to news agency Tass.

Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev told the Khabar 24 news channel that during the protests more than 400 vehicles were damaged or destroyed, including 346 police vehicles. Protesters also allegedly looted more than 100 banks and commercial facilities, he said.

President Tokayev decreed the next Monday (10) as a day of national mourning, “in memory of the many victims that resulted from tragic winds in various regions of the country”.

The autocratic leader replaced dictator Nursultan, the longest-running ruler of any former Soviet republic, as president of Kazakhstan in 2019. The son of prominent intellectuals in the country, he studied in Moscow at a leading academy for diplomats and worked at the Soviet embassy in Beijing. He also served as Nursultan’s chief adviser until he became his political heir.