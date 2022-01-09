know the countries with the lowest pay







Australia is currently the country with the highest hourly minimum wage Photo: Shutterstock / Finance and Entrepreneurship

On the first business day of 2022, the Federal Government announced the new value for the minimum wage. With the readjustment, the salary goes from R$1,100 to R$1,212. Even with the “increase” of 112 reais, the value made Brazil continue in one of the last positions in the ranking of minimum wages in the world.

According to a survey carried out using data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, it was possible to see that the Brazil occupies a very low position compared to other countries.

To reach this result, it was necessary use the dollar as the base currency, in addition to adjusting wages by purchasing power parity. Taking these data in comparison, the average minimum wage in Brazil was $2.2 an hour.

As a result, Brazil lags behind even other Latin American countries such as Chile, which pays around US$3.3, and Colombia, which pays US$2.9.

On the other hand, the country that has the highest minimum wage in the world is Australia. It’s about US$ 12.9 dollars an hour, almost six times higher than in Brazil. Even being taller, Australians work fewer hours than Brazilians, the average is 38 hours a week.

Furthermore, in Australia it has a benefit that attracts attention. It’s about the “superannuation“which adds up to one additional value of 9.5% for the retirement of each worker. Check out the ranking of worst minimum wages below:

Mexico – $1.4 Brazil – US$ 2.2 Russia – $2.6 Colombia – US$2.9 Slovakia – $3.2 Chile – $3.2 Costa Rica – $3.5 Latvia US$ 4.3 Estonia – US$5.6 Greece US$5.8

Comparison of hours worked

In addition to being the country with one of the lowest minimum wages, Mexico is also the country in which the worker has the lowest workload. According to the report, 2,124 hours worked are accounted for. In 28.7% of cases, Mexican workers spend more than 50 hours a week in offices.

In Brazil, the average is 39.5 hours worked per week. However, this does not mean that Brazilians have more free time. This is because there is also the time spent on transport to work, affecting the amount of free time.

