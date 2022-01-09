Know what is Wordle, the Twitter sensation game

If you’ve been to Twitter recently, you’ve probably run into green and yellow blocks in your timeline. This aesthetic is the fault of the Wordle word guessing game, which has become a fad on the social network.

Wordle is an online game with simple rules — and very similar to what we know here as “Hangman”.

The player accesses the site and needs to discover the secret word of the day by kicking letters across the space available for typing. The game tells you which are the correct letters of the secret word and shows whether or not it is in the right position, according to the color – yellow (wrong position) or green (right position). If the letter is not in the word of the day, the square will be grayed out.

Remember that there is no app to download, just visit This one site and start playing. The game offers six chances to guess a five-letter word, and every day the page is updated with a new word. The word is the same for all players worldwide. So it’s always in English.

In the end, the goal is to try to guess the word of the day without reaching six attempts. Whoever gets it right, wins — and can share on Twitter how many attempts he got to the result — without giving any spoilers to those who follow, of course. There is also an option to view the day’s stats and see how other players fared in the game.

The name Wordle is derived from the term Word, which means “word” in English. But it’s also a play on the creator’s last name, Josh Wardle.

And if you don’t speak English, don’t worry, because Wordle has already got its Brazilian version: the term, created by Brazilian developer Fernando Serboncini, Google’s head of technology and independent game developer.. The look is very similar to the original website and the rules are exactly the same. Good game.