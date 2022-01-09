Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti exchange passionate kisses in the first teaser of “Além da Ilusão”; watch

Come a lot there, Brazil! This Friday (7), TV Globo released the first teaser of “Além da Ilusão”, the next soap opera of the channel’s six. In the preview, protagonists Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti exchange a passionate kiss, while the actress’ voice narrates a passage in the background. On social media, Lari shared her reaction when seeing the images from the serials on the small screen for the first time.

“Love happens when we look at a person and our heart beats so hard that we can barely breathe. It’s a pure and true enchantment, no tricks”, reads the actress, while the couple look at each other, full of love, and run into each other’s arms.

In “Além da Ilusão”, Larissa Manoela lives the sisters Elisa and Isadora in different phases. The first falls in love with the magician Davi (Rafael Vitti) and has to face family confrontations in order to live the forbidden love. To make matters worse, Elisa dies and the boy is arrested, accused of the crime. Isadora, on the other hand, becomes the magician’s girlfriend after he escapes from jail and assumes another identity, ten years later. Promise, right?! Watch the teaser:

Love is pure, magical and amazing. Ready for that dose of magic in your day? come on, #Beyond Illusion, your new 6 🥰 soap opera pic.twitter.com/fNWEG3fr3f — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) January 8, 2022

On the web, the actress was thrilled when watching the first call of the soap opera. “No filter, clean face, showered and pajamas. So nervous that I couldn’t even turn on the TV and it was on my cell phone. Me, moved in my heart and, at the same time, for the whole of Brazil”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. On Twitter, Larissa also spoke: “It’s just emotion around here, ok?! It’s very close!”. Check out:

Ouuu people around here is just emotion, see?? IT’S VERY CLOSE ❤️ #AlemDaIlusao pic.twitter.com/4aqfUvsb7W — LARISSA MANOELA (@larimanoela) January 8, 2022

Globo’s new plot is scheduled to premiere on February 7th and promises to captivate the public with its contagious and beyond romantic story. Despite this, some cases of Covid-19 among the members of the production have already led the telenovela to undergo some adjustments in its script.