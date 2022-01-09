Latam cancels domestic and international flights after increase in Covid and influenza cases | Economy

THE increase of number of cases of Covid-19 and influenza has affected flights on several airlines in Brazil. This Saturday (8), the can canceled 47 domestic and international flights scheduled until January 16, which represents about 1% of the flights scheduled by the company for the month. (See list below).
In a statement, the company regretted the situation, and asked customers to check the status of the flight before heading to the airport. Customers who had their flight changed will be able to reschedule the trip without penalty and fare difference or request a refund of the ticket without penalty, according to Latam.
another company which was also impacted after the high in cases of Covid and influenza went to Blue. On Saturday (8), Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), canceled 29 company flights. Between Thursday (6) and Saturday (8), at least 89 trips did not take place.
- High in cases of Covid and influenza removes crew from Azul and already affects flights
- After the discharge of Covid and flu cases at Azul, Viracopos has flights canceled
Flights from Latam that were impacted:
January 9th: LA8146 (Guarulhos-Lisbon), LA8112 (Guarulhos-Mexico City), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3392 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas), LA3123 (Congonhas- Florianópolis), LA3122 (Florianópolis-Congonhas), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos).
January, 10: LA8190 (Guarulhos-Miami), LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), LA8147 (Lisbon-Guarulhos), LA8113 (Mexico City-Guarulhos), LA4676 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4679 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3320 (Guarulhos-Maceió ), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3509 (Guarulhos-Belém), LA4500 (Belém-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3806 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas).
January 11th: LA8064 (Guarulhos-Madrid), LA8114 (Guarulhos-Barcelona), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8180 (New York-Guarulhos), LA3176 (Guarulhos-João Pessoa ), LA3177 (João Pessoa-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal), LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos).
January 12th: LA8115 (Barcelona-Guarulhos), LA8065 (Madrid-Guarulhos).
January 13: LA3320 (Guarulhos-Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos).
January 15th: LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).
January 16: LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).