Latam cancels flights because of high covid cases in the crew

The higher incidence of covid-19 and flu in the ground and flight teams also affected Latam’s network, on national and international routes. The adjustments led the company to list the cancellation of 47 domestic and foreign departures planned until the next January 16th.

Latam said in a statement that it regrets the situation and advised passengers to check the status of the flight before proceeding to the airports.

According to Latam, passengers with an altered flight can reschedule their trip without a fine or fare difference, in addition to being able to request a refund of the ticket without a fine.

Azul is also affected by covid and flu cases.

See Latam flights affected by the adjustments in the air network:

January 9th: LA8146 (Guarulhos-Lisbon), LA8112 (Guarulhos-Mexico City), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3392 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas), LA3123 (Congonhas -Florianópolis), LA3122 (Florianópolis-Congonhas), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos).

January, 10: LA8190 (Guarulhos-Miami), LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), LA8147 (Lisbon-Guarulhos), LA8113 (Mexico City-Guarulhos), LA4676 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4679 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3320 (Guarulhos- Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3509 (Guarulhos-Belém), LA4500 (Belém-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3806 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas).

January 11th: LA8064 (Guarulhos-Madrid), LA8114 (Guarulhos-Barcelona), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8180 (New York-Guarulhos), LA3176 (Guarulhos-João Pessoa), LA3177 (João Pessoa-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal), LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos).

January 12th: LA8115 (Barcelona-Guarulhos), LA8065 (Madrid-Guarulhos).

January 13: LA3320 (Guarulhos-Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos).

January 15th: LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).

January 16th: LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).