Launched in 1997, Tibia is turning 25 years old and will finally receive sound effects in 2022 ⋆

Released on January 7, 1997, the legendary Tibia is completing today, January 7, 2022, 25 years of life. That’s right! The game that helped popularize the MMORPG genre is reaching a historic milestone and many players are taking the time to celebrate, revisit nostalgic memories and pay tribute to the great classic. Also, a big news is that, after 25 years, the game will finally receive sound effects in 2022 (more details should be revealed soon).

Despite not being in the “center of attention” anymore when we talk about MMORPGs, Tibia is still alive and keeping its player base properly engaged. In addition, as we are talking about a great classic, many players have precious memories and a lot of affection for the game, which ended up causing several tributes and reports to reach the web. And, of course, the CipSoft, creator of the title, also did not let the date go unnoticed and several events are already happening “in-game”, with the right to a special mission that will put players in front of a challenging boss, new dungeons, which will promote a nostalgic trip to certain special points in the game’s story, and events that will bring the community closer to the devs.

It is noteworthy that, when talking about the 25 years of the legendary Tibia, CipSoft even presented some numbers and confirmed that the game had a great gain in popularity since the beginning of the “pandemic era”, reaching an average of 100,000 single players (daily) at certain times. Furthermore, the developer confirmed that Brazilian and Polish players are the main responsible for the game’s success. And that’s it! One of the greatest MMORPGs of all time is having a birthday and the party is far from over. So, be sure to enjoy. For more information, visit the official website.