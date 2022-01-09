Lázaro Ramos posts an emotional text in honor of Sidney Poitier: “Thank you for the inspiration”

The Brazilian actor made a post in memory of the first black actor to win the Oscar, who died this Friday

This Friday, the actor Lazarus Ramos (43) made a post on his Instagram commemorating Sidney Poitier.

Poitier was the first black actor to win the Oscar for his work in the film a voice in the shadows. He died on this 7th day at 94 years old.

Lázaro Ramos’ post contained a photo of the Bahamian actor holding his prize. In the caption the actor married to Taís Araújo (43) wrote a beautiful tribute to Poitier.

“Even as a young man who didn’t even dream of being an actor, I saw the movie ‘Ao Mestre com Affection’, I confess that I didn’t see the movie again and I don’t remember all the scenes. But there’s something that has been imprinted on my memory forever. That actor. That place. That voice. There was one more stimulus to my most secret dreams”, wrote the actor of the soap opera snakes and lizards.

“Thank you for the inspiration and for all the movies I saw afterward and that continued to teach us. Following this post, I would sit in front of the TV with a bucket of popcorn, a drink and watch your movies until I fall asleep with a smile on my lips remembering that where we can go is beyond”, completed Lazarus.

In the comments, many followers of the actor who spent the New Year with his wife praised Lázaro for the honor and fondly remembered Sidney Poitier. “Thank you for opening doors for others after you. Lots of light for you and Sidney Poitier,” wrote a follower.

Another fan commented: “Great master, great writer, watched all your movies, perfect voice, upset, but that’s life, thanks Sidney Poitier”. And another follower wrote: “He will follow with our love and applause”.

See here the tribute by Lázaro Ramos to Sidney Poitier





