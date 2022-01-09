Lázaro Ramos thrills internet users with a tribute to Sidney Poitier: “stimulus to the most secret dreams”

Top Stories

THE actor Lázaro Ramos went to social media to pay tribute to American actor Sidney Poitier, who died this Friday, January 7, 2022.

Thrilled by the death of his professional colleague, Lazarus Ramos posted on his Instagram page, still on Friday (7), a homage super touching, from one actor to another actor.

In the post, a photo of actor Sidney Poitier, in black & white, holding the Oscar in his hands and smiling, showing great happiness for the unprecedented achievement.

In the text, Lázaro Ramos reveals that the black actor was a stimulus to his most secret dreams.

He explains that when he was still young he didn’t even dream of being an actor when he saw the movie “Ao Mestre com Affection”. He says he hasn’t reviewed the movie and doesn’t even remember all the scenes, but that the actor, who played the role of teacher, was forever imprinted on his memory:

“That voice over there was another stimulus to my most secret dreams. Sidney Poitier left today, aged 94, and he knew the doors he opened. And he did it in various fields, he directed, produced, he was an important voice for civil rights in the 60s.”

Lázaro thanks the inspiration and also for the films he saw later in continuity with the teachings.

Nostalgic, goes on to say that he would sit in front of the TV with a drink and a bucket of popcorn to watch Sidney’s movies until he fell asleep, “with a smile on his lips, remembering that where we can go is beyond”.

Many followers liked it and responded with approving comments. One of them fired: “Çs I admire you Lazarus, God bless you for being able to convey all this feeling of gratitude to all of us!!

The American actor became famous with the role of teacher in the film “Ao Mestre com Affection”

Conquering everyone as the teacher of the film “To the Master with Affection”, Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win the Oscar, with the award for best actor in the film “A Voice in the Shadows”, in 1963.

As an actor, he has participated in many films, including five iconic films: “Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWVX59p1nuY), “No Calor da Noite” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWVX59p1nuY) /www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIlxY-LUhkE), “Break of Secrecy” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijmP2YAD2wQ), “To the Master with Affection” https://www .youtube.com/watch?v=7TJrnYeRCRY) and , “A Voice in the Shadows”, reproduced above.

If you haven’t watched these movies yet, now is the time. We’ve posted the trailer for the movie that won him the Oscars above, and we’ve listed the links to the other four trailers here so you can get to know some of Sidney Poitier’s genius.

Do like Lázaro Ramos: don’t miss this opportunity to get to know better this actor who left us so many lessons!

