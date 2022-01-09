Léo Moura’s NGO leads Bolsonaro’s ‘aid’ to sport

Now a businessman, Flamengo’s idol and former Grêmio player Léo Moura had his name wrapped in a record this Sunday. According to the portal Estadão, the right-back’s NGO was the institution that received the most public funds in 2021 from the Special Secretariat for Sports of the Federal Government as an entity that promotes soccer training for children and teenagers. More than a third of the total amount was allocated to the project.

According to the portal, the help comes from the ex-athlete’s closeness with politicians allied with the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Since 2020, the “godfathers” of the payments to the NGO that draws the most attention are the pocket deputy Luiz Lima (PSL-RJ) and Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), former president of the Senate. Léo Moura is a supporter of the current president of the Republic.

In all, more than R$ 41.6 million (36.5%) of the so-called “secret budget” were destined to support the former defender, national champion with Flamengo in 2009. The portal also points out that the transfer is part of a common practice among “Planalto allies”, where billions of reais of the money collected by the country are sent to parliamentarians, without necessarily a stipulated criterion, and which seeks political support in the National Congress.

In July of last year, the Olhar Olímpico column, from the UOL, showed that the NGO had received R$5.2 million in federal transfers to maintain 15 soccer schools in Rio de Janeiro for a year.

According to specialists, the money received by Leonardo Moura’s NGO is considered beyond the ordinary. The Ministry of Citizenship, where the Special Secretariat for Sports is currently located, claims that these transfers are mandatory and arbitrary according to the decision of the politicians.

The Léo Moura Institute received, between 2020 and 2021 alone, more than the Olympic sports confederations, such as the Water Sports Confederation (BRL 9.1 million), Gymnastics (BRL 8.4 million), Volleyball (BRL 8.4 million) and Boxing (R$7.1 million). Likewise, the amount in the hands of the former athlete’s NGO is double the amount received by the Brazilian Confederation of School Sports (CBD), which is in second place, with R$ 27.5 million.