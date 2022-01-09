Linense wins, advances as leader in Copinha and leaves Atlético-MG in second – 08/01/2022

At the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins, Linense beat Atlético-MG by 1-0 in the third round of Group 4 in Copinha, today (8). The score guaranteed the leadership of the team from the interior of São Paulo, which reached seven points. The club from Minas Gerais, with six, advanced in second place.

The tournament cross points out that Galo will face Mirassol, winner of Group 3, in the second phase. Already Alvirrubro will face Sport, who was the runner-up in the other bracket. The location and date of the duel will still be announced by the FPF.

free play

With Galo classified and Elephant losing by up to four goals to advance in second place, the teams had a very open match. Kaian had two good chances for the miners in the first 15 minutes. On the São Paulo side, Luan and Patrique were in danger.

The clash continued very busy, but at a less intense pace in the final half of the first stage. Atlético’s best moments happened when Guilherme Santos participates in the plays.

Luan goes by everyone and notes the goal

The Minas Gerais team came back slow from the break and Linense didn’t forgive. At five minutes, Luan left midfield, the marking slackened and allowed him to even apply a pen before reaching the edge of the area, when he landed a perfect kick to bulge the net.

Behind the scorer, Rubens, Galo’s highlight in the tournament, took to the field with great desire and calling for responsibility. However, shortly after his entry, in the 17th minute, Vitinho was sent off for a violent cart in Luan.

With a player less, the club from Minas Gerais continued to score in the offensive field and pressurize. The team managed to hit the crossbar with Diego, in the 50th minute. Despite that, the clash even ended 1-0 for the team that is hosting the key.

Rubens suspended

The main name of Atlético-MG in Copinha, Rubens was hanging and, therefore, it was preserved. With the team losing, he took the field at 13 of the second half and the worst scenario happened: in addition to not being able to help tie, he received a yellow card in the 29th minute for a foul on Luan and will be embezzled in the second phase, in the duel against Mirassol .

Atlético-MG has a reduced bank because of the covid

With a surge of covid in the squad – with 12 players out of the way -, Alvinegro needed to list only seven reserves, three of which were goalkeepers. Forced to make changes between the holders, coach Márcio Valadares managed to maintain a very competitive group to face Linense. Casualties increased in the first half, when he needed to remove defender Cauê, who felt an injury.

The coach fielded a formation with: Gabriel Delfim; Carlos Daniel (Hamilton), Cauê (Hebert), Rômulo and Thomaz; Daniel Borges, Vitinho, Emanuel Pereira (Rubens) and Júlio Cesar; Kaian Ferreira (Diego Acosta) and Guilherme Santos.

How was the group?

With seven points, Linense finished at the top of Group 4. With six, Atlético-MG was second, with the other spot in the knockout. Desportivo Aliança, with four, and Andirá, without scoring, are eliminated.